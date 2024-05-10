Writing 'an exercise in empathy, viewing the world through other eyes'

Some books I have read have not come close to helping me and left me feeling empty. I think this is because they are clever, remote, and bounce me out of the story, when all I want is a connection, the sense of not being alone. It takes the right book to achieve that, to make the reader lose their sense of time, their own worldly pain, and find respite in another place. To me, this comes down to the writer and how much they have bled on the page (to paraphrase Hemingway: "There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed."). When I write, I want the reader to feel subsumed: to be held in a story, to not even see the book in our hands.