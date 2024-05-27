Times Past: May 28, 1975

On this day in 1975, Australian woolgrowers certainly were not feeling sheepish as they remonstrated on the lawns across Parliament House in firm opposition to changing the floor price of wool.
The demonstrators further added pressure that already existed within the House to not lower the floor price of wool.
Over 700 woolgrowers, stationhands, shearers, and their wives and kids gathered on the lawns with some coming as early as 8am.
Most had come after being contacted the previous night.
Woolgrowers from the Cooma-Delegate district, who were led by the president of the Cooma area ratepayers' association, Dick Johnson, had contacted most of these demonstrators.
The message spread like wildfire as the phone calls to gather had gone out to Goulburn, Crookwell, Tumut, Crookwell, Tumut, Gundagai, Wagga, Albury, Holbook and even the Victorian Mallee country.
Various politicians, including leader of the opposition Malcolm Fraser, leader of the National Country Party Doug Anthony and his deputy Ian Sinclair, each took turns addressing the crowd with nearly every sentence greeted with applause.
Among the demonstrators were Bob Hudson, who also demonstrated in 1970 for a stable floor price for wool.
It was his 16th trip to Canberra to campaign for a stable marketing wool price and he was encouraging caucus members to vote against the lowering the price.
Even sheep showed up to lend their support to the cause. They were accompanied by one group of demonstrators.
The sheep caused some commotion at one point as it looked like they would enter the Kings Hall.
Thankfully, they turned around and darted down King George Terrace being pursued by a few "bushies" and policemen.
Two of them were caught with one of them vanishing into the daylight and freedom.
