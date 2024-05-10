Brush up on a little Labor Party history with Frank Bongiorno

May 13: Miles Franklin award-winning author Shankari Chandran will be in conversation with Karen Viggers on her new novel Safe Haven. Kambri Cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 15: At the Book Cow at 5pm, meet children's book authors Deborah Abela and Tristan Bancks. See: bookcow.com.au.
May 15: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 6pm, join members of Margaret Tucker's family for a celebration of her life and work, and to mark the release of the new edition of her autobiography, If Everyone Cared Enough. Free, bookings essential or watch online via the library's Facebook or YouTube pages. See: nga.gov.au.
May 16: Frank Bongiorno will be in conversation with Jennifer Reyner on the new updated edition, written with Nick Dyrenfurth, of A Little History of the Australian Labor Party. Kambri Cinema, ANU, 6pm. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 18: At the Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of the picture book Our Home, written by Catherine Meatheringham and illustrated by Max Hamilton. See: bookcow.com.au.
May 19: At Muse at 3pm, meet the editor of Growing Up Torres Strait Islander, Samantha Faulkner, in conversation with MARION chair Emma Batchelor. See: musecanberra.com.au.
May 22: At 5pm at Paperchain is a book event with Penny Olsen, author of Artful Lives: The Cohen Sisters. See: paperchainbookstore.com.au.
May 24: At Manning Clark House at 5.30pm, Siobhan O'Brien will discuss her historical novel All the Golden Light with Genevieve Jacobs. There will be a Q&A session, then light refreshments. Signed books are available for purchase. MCH members and concessions $15, non-members $20. See: trybooking.com/CRGIS.
May 26: At the Book Cow at 11am will be the launch of The Adventures of Chicken Wiggle by Alexandra Hughes. See: bookcow.com.au.
May 29: At Asia Bookroom at 6pm, Marnie Feneley will discuss her latest book Reconstructing God: Style, Hydraulics, Political Power and Angkor's West Mebon Visnu. RSVP by 5.30pm on Tuesday May 28 to 6251 5191 or books@asiabookroom.com. Entry by gold coin donation to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.
May 29: At The Book Cow at 6pm is the launch of Power and Obsession by Catherine McCullagh. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 5: At Paperchain at 5pm will be the launch of Praying for Sunlight, Waiting for Rain, by Kieran Donaghue. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
June 5: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 6pm, crime writers Sulari Gentill and Chris Hammer will be in conversation with reviewer Anna Steele, followed by a Q&A session and book-signing. $15 Friends, $20 non-members. See: nla.gov.au.
