The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Pialligo apple orchard sells for more than $4 million

By Brittney Levinson
May 9 2024 - 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A property in Pialligo that offers "pick-your-own" apples has changed hands for more than $4 million.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.