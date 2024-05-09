Pialligo apple orchard sells for more than $4 million

A property in Pialligo that offers "pick-your-own" apples has changed hands for more than $4 million.
The three-hectare block went up for sale in March and contracts exchanged in mid-April.
It was the second Beltana Road orchard to change hands this year.
Selling agent Alex Smith of Sentia Real Estate Griffith said the property drew out buyers who weren't necessarily in the market.
"None of them were actively looking for a place to move to but they've always had an interest in Pialligo if something came up," he said.
In other news, a dispute between three Canberra developers is headed for the NSW Supreme Court, new documents have revealed.
The relationship between the developers of The Markets, an apartment complex under construction in Belconnen, has soured in recent months.
Now one of the people involved has launched Supreme Court proceedings.
According to the statement of claim filed to the court, one developer is alleging his shares in the joint venture were transferred and he was removed as a director without his consent.
The other two developers told The Canberra Times they intended to defend the claims "vigorously".
This week home owners were saved from further repayment pain when the Reserve Bank announced it would hold the cash rate at 4.35 per cent.
The pause was widely expected by economists.
But recent inflation data has diminished hopes of an interest rate cut anytime soon.
Following the May decision, economists and experts have shared their forecasts for when the Reserve Bank could begin cutting the cash rate.
Finally, a home in the Tuggeranong district broke a suburb record when it sold for $1.89 million.
The four-bedroom Fadden property looked more like a Queenslander than a tradition Canberra home, with its wrap-around verandah and tin roof.
"It's very unique looking for Canberra," selling agent Justin Taylor of Marq Property said.
