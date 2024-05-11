The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Fix these issues or sink the nuclear submarine safety bill

By Margaret Beavis
May 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The draft nuclear submarine safety bill is due to be quietly pushed through Parliament after the budget next week, but like the AUKUS submarines themselves, there are major flaws in the legislation. This bill needs much more careful scrutiny than it is currently receiving.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.