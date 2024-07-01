Tom Gleeson is master of Lesser Tom and five top comedians on Taskmaster

It's brash, sometimes crass, other times ridiculous, but the Logie and AACTA nominated challenge show is a fan favourite, led by Taskmaster king Tom Gleeson and his loyal subject "lesser" Tom Cashman.
The second season of this madcap test of wits features new players Anne Edmonds, Jenny Tian, Josh Thomas, Lloyd Langford and Wil Anderson.
One might ask which is more humiliating - doing the often absurd tasks, or wrangling the crazy comedians through them, often being the butt of their outrageous schemes to win the challenges?
"Lesser" Tom says he is happy with his lot on the show.
"I think it's rather factual [to be called lesser Tom]. Tom [Gleeson] is more intelligent, has a higher profile, is financially better off. What makes me okay with it? Being second best to someone like Tom Gleeson."
Of course he has his tongue firmly planted in his cheek, and those unblinking eyes stare blankly ahead when saying this. In fact, he deserves danger money being in the midst of the comedians' crazy antics.
"I think you are spot on there," he says. "But main Tom has a very fresh perspective so he is best placed to judge their performance. It wouldn't be right, I am happy. I don't get more money no matter how much I injure myself. If I did get more money I would be injuring myself every day."
Lesser Tom says it's all ad-lib other than the written task.
"It's all improvised by the comedians. I react to what they come up with. I am sometimes thinking on my feet, or on my knees; there's no warning. I think that's the fun of it. We'll film for about a week, doing a bunch of tasks, and week by week I'm getting to know how they think - getting to know how each person's brain works. Plus, I'm open for bribes."
"I get to know their strengths and weaknesses. They also develop a relationship with certain items. like the medical skeleton or the zebra - they form habits over the course of the season.
Lesser Tom says there is a grey area when it comes to the rules, but when he doesn't follow the rules, chaos reigns. In episode 1 he constantly reminded Anderson to beware of slipping on the sauce as it plops onto the floor from popping balloons, only to slip over himself.
"It is the funniest thing that has happened. We did add a safety mat afterwards. That's the I thing, I am a daredevil. I often have to stop myself from giving them a hint. Some of them are friends of mine, so i enjoy seeing them get frustrated.
Cashman says the production crew, Gleeson and he come up with the initial ideas for tasks, then the team finalise them.
The first season was so successful, it was nominated for a Logie award.
"My reaction was I was stoked. I got to go to the Logies; it was a big affair - very fancy.
He says it's sometimes difficult to come with new ideas, but there are multiple websites that have accumulated data on the tasks.
"We sometimes find it hard remembering what we've done, but we can use these sites to check up if we have done something similar before."
If you enjoy a show verging on the ridiculous with celebrities making complete idiots of themselves, you'll love Taskmaster.
Be prepared to groan, chuckle, laugh out loud and ask - how did they come up with that?
