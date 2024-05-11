Jackie French: Your winter mission, should you choose to accept it

Out in the vegie garden the bok choi I never got to eat as a kid is surging upwards, ready for a quick stir fry in oyster sauce. So is the English spinach. Sugar snap peas seeds can still be planted now, as can broad beans, which I have grown every year except this one, partly because two-thirds of my vegie garden is still covered in a choko vine gone gaga after three years of rain, but also because I'm the only one in this household who eats them. Young, just-picked broad beans are a delight even without a touch of olive oil and lemon juice or parmesan cheese, and nothing like the rubbery ones in supermarkets.