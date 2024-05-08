Due to circumstances beyond their control, some children cannot live with their parents. Every child deserves a safe, loving home where their individual needs can be nurtured. Foster carers can take on the responsibilities of a parent to provide a secure family environment.
CREATE Foundation speaks up for children and young people who have lived in foster care or other out-of-home care situations all around Australia. "It's essential that young people have a say in the decisions that affect their lives," CREATE acting deputy CEO Imogen Edeson said. "Young people often tell us that when they went into care, they felt like they had no control over what was happening to them.
"So one of the most supportive things an adult can do for a child or young person is to ask questions, listen to what a child or young person has to say and support them to have agency in their lives. As adults, it's important to remember that it is a young person's right to be involved in choices and decisions that affect them."
CREATE's recent conference brought more than 100 care-experienced young people together with sector and government partners to discuss solutions to some of the biggest issues and challenges in the care system.
One of the conference's outcomes was the need to connect with brothers or sisters. "From what young people have told us, they often want to be placed with their siblings, and where that is not possible, they usually want to have meaningful contact with them," Imogen said. "Maintaining connections with siblings while a young person is in care is made easier when carers and case workers encourage and support this important connection."
More foster and kinship carers are needed; if you are considering taking on this role, Imogen has some valuable advice. "Really listen and be responsive to the young person's needs and wishes," she said. "Support family contact where the young person wants this and if it is safe to do so. Provide stability, safety and love - something all children and young people deserve."
There are many misconceptions about foster care. According to the NSW government, these are most the common myths.
Myth 1: I can't foster because I am in a same-sex relationship. False! LGBTIQA+ foster carers are welcomed.
Myth 2: I can't foster because I am too old. False! There are no age limits on fostering children and young people.
Myth 3: I can't foster because I am single and live alone. False! You don't have to be in a relationship to become a foster carer and you can access all the same supports as other carers. Stability is important as well as a supportive and nurturing environment.
Myth 4: I can't foster because I have a pet. False! Having pets does not prevent you from fostering. In fact, pets can be an asset.
Myth 5: I can't foster because I rent. False! It does not matter whether you rent or own your own home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.