The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

John Green proves he's still the king of the teen movie scene

JL
By Jess Layt
May 12 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Turtles All the Way Down

(M, 111 minutes, Binge/Foxtel)

3 stars

Remember back in 2014 when everyone was utterly obsessed with The Fault in Our Stars?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.