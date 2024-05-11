The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

State of disrepair: cops plan return to patched-up stations within week

PB
By Peter Brewer
May 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police officers are finally expected to return to their two non-functional stations within weeks, Gungahlin likely to be back in action my the end of May and the City Police Station in late June.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.