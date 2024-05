Our first MasterChef challenge: How hard can it be to use a hibachi?

Exactly when humans first began cooking any type of food is unknown, and there's no consensus on when ancient hominins first developed the ability to start fires and cook. Researchers at the Tel Aviv University's Steinhardt Museum of Natural History discovered the fossilised remains of cooked fish in 2022. Until then, the earliest hard evidence of the use of fire to cook was by Neanderthals and Homo sapiens, who cooked starchy roots in what's now South Africa about 170,000 years ago.