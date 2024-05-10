With its hard exterior, this city's beauty shines from within

This tower is the Church of Saint Joseph. It may look grey and brutalist from the outside but, inside, it bursts with colour. I have no idea what to expect as I walk in through the doors, but it turns out to be unlike anything I have seen before. The altar is in the centre of the church's square base and the congregation sits around it on all sides like a theatre in the round. Directly above it rises the tower, which is hollow on the inside. The markings I could see from the street turn out to be coloured windows and, with the sun blazing today, they beam a kaleidoscope throughout the whole building.