BDN Lawyers want to achieve the best possible outcome for their clients and help them find a sensible, pragmatic, and cost-effective solution.
Lorraine White, one of the principal lawyers, said, "We pride ourselves on being accessible and responsive to our clients' needs, and we always put our client first."
BDN Lawyers (formerly Baker Deane & Nutt) is one of the oldest law firms in Australia, and since opening its doors in 1861, they have become very much part of the community.
"Many of our valued clients are second and third-generation clients, having had their parents or grandparents use our services in the past," said Ms White.
BDN provides high-quality legal advice and services in all areas of law, including conveyancing, wills and estates (including contested estates), family law, criminal law, employment law, personal injury/workers' compensation, commercial leasing, agreements, and contracts.
"Our clients are valued regardless of what they are using our services for. They trust us to guide them through the legal process," said Ms White.
"Our highly-skilled lawyers and our hardworking and superb administrative, conveyancing and support staff are all approachable and love helping people solve their problems.
"We have an office in Queanbeyan and Canberra, and we are experienced in both Commonwealth, NSW and ACT law. It is one of our strengths," she said.
If you are buying or selling property, BDN have a large conveyancing team you can count upon.
"Every conveyance is supervised by a partner or lawyer who works closely with one of our highly skilled conveyancers," said Ms White.
"Buying and selling a house is generally the single most important transaction for people, and it is really important that the risk is managed by a legal practitioner who understands this and can properly advise you."
Managing principal lawyer Tanya Nadin is a founding member of Kind Lawyers, a group of like-minded lawyers from various law firms who are challenging the traditional way lawyers deal with each other in adversarial proceedings such as family law. BDN believes this approach is equally applicable in other areas of law.
If you need legal guidance, Ms White advises that you make sure your lawyer understands you and what is important to you.
"A lawyer needs to be trusted by their client," she said,
BDN recommends an initial consultation to give clients an idea of their options and likely costs.
BDN is offering a free initial consultation to new clients for initial consultations booked during Law Week. Please quote BDNLAW when speaking with their friendly receptionists.
At Mazengarb Family Lawyers each client is treated as an individual and each problem is unique.
Geoff Mazengarb and Aarti Arora operate Mazengarb Family Lawyers together and have been serving the community since 2002.
"We try to be inventive in the way we approach any problem and the solution we propose," they said.
Geoff Mazengarb is a partner in the firm and has over 40 years of experience as a solicitor in Canberra. As such, he has become a trusted name in family law.
Aarti Arora is also a partner and joined the firm in August 2020. Aarti's expertise lies in parenting and property matters focusing on settling the matter without having to proceed to court and assisting clients with urgent matters.
Mazengarb Family Lawyers serve their clients with quality advice and seek to build strong connections with their clients by providing support during their family separation.
What sets their firm apart is their experienced lawyers that have an ability to care for each client hands-on and ensure that each matter is handled with care and precision.
"We understand the importance of a strong and personal connection between a client and their solicitor, especially when it comes to matters involving the client's family.
"When negotiating difficult and emotional family legal matters, we understand that our clients need to understand and be comfortable with the advice they receive."
They are proud to support the community in numerous ways including volunteering with Women's Legal Service and Agent's for Men's Legal Service.
Mazengarb Family Lawyers offer a range assistance. Some include:
Parenting disputes
Relocation of children
Urgent parenting and property disputes
Family violence or domestic violence
Binding financial agreements (including pre-nuptial agreements)
Consent orders formalising an agreement
Mediation for parenting and property
Wills and enduring power of attorney, and
Divorce applications