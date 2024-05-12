Trusted experts to help you navigate the legal process Advertising Feature

Lorraine White said BDN Lawyers endeavour to help each client to minimise what is often a stressful process. Picture supplied

BDN Lawyers want to achieve the best possible outcome for their clients and help them find a sensible, pragmatic, and cost-effective solution.

Lorraine White, one of the principal lawyers, said, "We pride ourselves on being accessible and responsive to our clients' needs, and we always put our client first."

BDN Lawyers (formerly Baker Deane & Nutt) is one of the oldest law firms in Australia, and since opening its doors in 1861, they have become very much part of the community.

"Many of our valued clients are second and third-generation clients, having had their parents or grandparents use our services in the past," said Ms White.

BDN provides high-quality legal advice and services in all areas of law, including conveyancing, wills and estates (including contested estates), family law, criminal law, employment law, personal injury/workers' compensation, commercial leasing, agreements, and contracts.

"Our clients are valued regardless of what they are using our services for. They trust us to guide them through the legal process," said Ms White.

"Our highly-skilled lawyers and our hardworking and superb administrative, conveyancing and support staff are all approachable and love helping people solve their problems.

"We have an office in Queanbeyan and Canberra, and we are experienced in both Commonwealth, NSW and ACT law. It is one of our strengths," she said.

If you are buying or selling property, BDN have a large conveyancing team you can count upon.

"Every conveyance is supervised by a partner or lawyer who works closely with one of our highly skilled conveyancers," said Ms White.

"Buying and selling a house is generally the single most important transaction for people, and it is really important that the risk is managed by a legal practitioner who understands this and can properly advise you."

Managing principal lawyer Tanya Nadin is a founding member of Kind Lawyers, a group of like-minded lawyers from various law firms who are challenging the traditional way lawyers deal with each other in adversarial proceedings such as family law. BDN believes this approach is equally applicable in other areas of law.

If you need legal guidance, Ms White advises that you make sure your lawyer understands you and what is important to you.

"A lawyer needs to be trusted by their client," she said,

BDN recommends an initial consultation to give clients an idea of their options and likely costs.