The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Why Australia must secure 15.9 million tertiary jobs by 2050

By Emily Dabbs
May 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian government's review of its higher education system - with the federal budget looming - could not have come at a more opportune time. Lacklustre productivity growth and significant skills shortages are major concerns for Australian businesses, which in turn are placing increased demands on Australia's tertiary education system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.