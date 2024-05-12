Why Australia must secure 15.9 million tertiary jobs by 2050

One of the largest barriers to more flexibility within the system are the administrative processes required across the various regulatory bodies, particularly when both the VET and higher education sector are involved. The creation of an Australian Tertiary Education Commission to oversee the significant industry transformation is important, but its success will be based on how it can alleviate the barriers within the system and not add further red tape or complexity. It will also need to recognise cross sector integration is not one-size-fits-all and a targeted approach is necessary.

