'It's about having a creative life': how Binalong artist Kate O'Connor lives - and thrives - with bi-polar disorder

In the tiny town of Binalong, north-west of Canberra, artist Kate O'Connor is creating stunning mixed-media works which help her to live with bipolar disorder, a condition she was first diagnosed with as a teenager.
A former Sydney girl who grew up in Mosman on the lower north shore, she moved to Binalong almost 11 years ago, buying an historic inn once owned by her uncle, a former head surgeon at Westmead hospital, and creating her art in a neighbouring 1851-built former blacksmith's workshop.
Kate, now 49, says Binalong has given her "a wonderful sense of security and place".
"It's a really beautiful little community and I feel very privileged to be a part of it. Everyone looks out for each other. And I've got some beautiful relationships here," she said.
Kate is preparing for her first solo exhibition, which will open in the old Mechanics Institute in Binalong on May 18 and will continue until June 2.
Her work, paintings in a mix of paints, are big and bold and arresting. The colour pops. The concepts are not always what they seem at first glance.
"It presents with a real pop aesthetic but it's often with a real melancholic undertone," she said.
There is humour too - a line on one of her paintings reads "How to achieve instant success by lowering your standards". She likes "giving a nudge" to the self-help industry.
Kate was 18 and in her first year of university when she was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and hospitalised, initially, for close to three months.
"I was extremely elevated, had very usual thinking, not necessarily unordered thinking. So, kind of like a skewed perspective, that's very close to reality, so it could be reality," she said.
Teetering between the real and unreal worlds.
This was the early 1990s and discussions about mental health "just didn't exist".
"It was a shock to my family, it was definitely an extreme shock for me, because I didn't actually know what was going on and I was given various medications that aren't even allowed to be used now. I was catatonic. I can remember that just as clear as anything," she said.
Kate is now doing well. She is on effective medication. She has the support of her family and partner Leigh Ablett (from Ablett's Transport in Queanbeyan).
After studying visual communications at the University of Technology Sydney, she opened her own boutique branding and design business The Top Sugar more than 20 years ago. Her work includes travelling to remote parts of Western Australia to help young creatives there bring their projects to fruition. And then she has her painting, which helps her to process ideas and memories.
"For me, it's a real part of the therapy process," she said.
But it is all these things combined - work, art, family, community - that have helped her to thrive and manage her disorder. It's not one thing or another. Creating her art is life-affirming. But her business also gives her a sense of order and the fulfilment of meeting a client's brief, which is just as valuable.
"People often say, 'Wouldn't you love to do painting full-time?'," she said.
"And although I've been doing painting pretty much full-time these last few months, give me a design job any day because it ticks another box. I think it's just about having a creative life, full stop."
The exhibition is also about putting a spotlight on bi-polar disorder, a mental illness that causes unusual shifts in a person's mood, energy, activity levels, and concentration and can hinder their day-to-day life.
People with really intense lived experience of mental health concerns are just falling through the system.- Artist Kate O'Connor
Kate says her work often reflects her periods of elevated mood. The memories and experiences are not magically deleted.
"It's as real as it is," she said.
"Because even though I'm sitting here and I'm completely well, the experiences are memories, just like other memories are real memories. It's part of the fabric."
Kate is also keen to talk more broadly about the lack of support for people with severe mental illness who are often released from hospital into the community with no safety net at all.
Kate says her treatment for bi-polar has been in hospitals from the north shore of Sydney to inner-city Darlinghurst to country Goulburn. And, every time, she has noticed a depressing and alarming outcome.
"The one common denominator which is really, really upsetting for me, is that I'm the only one who seems to go back to anything," she said.
"Most of the other in-patients go to a car or go to the streets and it's been something that [has happened] throughout all the decades I've been existing with my own mental health condition.
"I feel I'm very fortunate because I have a creative career. Even though things are challenging, I can work through it and use my practice and all of that kind of stuff, and again with great support from family and community.
"But most people in the system with extreme mental illness - I mean everyone now has a mental illness, especially post-Covid. Everyone has anxiety or this or that. I'm not discounting that. But people with really intense lived experience of mental health concerns are just falling through the system.
"I'm very passionate about advocating for that in the future."
Kate's home is a rabbit warren of little rooms filled with treasures, from Greek statues to Sepik carvings, all collected by her uncle David Johnson, a former head surgeon at Westmead Hospital. He had bought the Binalong property to enjoy his retirement, but sadly passed away aged just 66 in 2008.
Kate had attended his 60th birthday at the Binalong property and years later asked her cousin whatever happened to that house in that "cute little town".
She ended up buying the home from her cousin - on the proviso she take it as is, filled with her uncle's eclectic collections, including "thousands and thousands of books".
Kate didn't hesitate.
"I love stuff," she said, with a laugh
"Right up until now, I'm still finding stuff in drawers."
Kate says a local landmark eventually convinced her to live and work full-time in Binalong, packing up for good from Sydney more than a decade ago.
"I made the decision looking out at Mount Bobbara, it's got a real pull to it, it's very magnetic," she said.
Kate can see Mount Bobbara from her back verandah, which is lit by a fabulous chandelier and lights strung in a nearby tree.
Now she wouldn't be anywhere else. Red shoes are a theme in Kate's life. They mean home. And, right now, that means Binalong.
