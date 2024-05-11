Other states have digital licences, so why not the ACT?

Digital licences for drivers remain on the backburner for the ACT government despite four other states now using the technology.
In a carefully worded statement, a government spokesperson said that other programs were under way, such as the new Westpac-backed My Way+ public ticketing transport ticketing system rollout to arrive in November, together with "further strengthening of features available in the ACT's existing digital account platform".
These were described as "foundational features required to offer other services".
Unlike the other jurisdictions, the ACT doesn't believe the significant convenience the technology delivers to the public - of whom tens of thousands now use their phones for all their financial transactions - justifies the cost.
"Although potential cost-saving benefits would be explored, the transition to digital licenses would coexist with existing processes, which means there's not likely to be significant savings and it would require substantial additional investment," the spokesperson said.
"Any transition would be carefully planned, with the likelihood of issuing plastic cards for those who prefer them or who don't have digital wallets, for the foreseeable future."
Six months ago, the ACT government said it was committed to introducing digital driver's licences.
There has not been a trial scheduled nor any other traction delivered since, while the ACT was still "investigating the learnings of other states".
All states and territories agreed years ago on a standard for the licences so that, once implemented, they will operate the same way across the country.
In NSW, over 75 per cent of the state's drivers have downloaded their digital licence which is accepted as proof of identity by pubs, clubs and police, and allows people to effectively go "wallet free".
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said that since the "product launched statewide in October 2019, it has been well received by customers, earning 94.2 per cent thumbs up rating".
VicRoads trialled its system in Ballarat with 15,000 and this month pressed the green light to rolling the technology out statewide to full licence-holders, with probationary and leaner drivers to get access next year.
It said their technology had "undergone rigorous privacy and security testing, boasting features like a dynamic hologram and a timed QR code that businesses and authorities can scan to verify authenticity and prevent fraudulent use".
In its digital strategy launched four years ago, the ACT government committed to "take managed risks to achieve solutions-based innovations that bring value and benefit to the community".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.