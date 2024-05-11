The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Hockey mum's 'special' Mother's Day with teammate daughters

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
May 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mother's Day will be a little bit more "special" for Casey Rawson-Donnelly this year, with her two teenage daughters now also teammates at United Hockey Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.