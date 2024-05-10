Why the man v bear debate gripped us on social media, and what men can do to help

Truly, this all sounds like what our parents would call "common sense". But it turns out not to be. It turns out that if men or women complain about this kind of behaviour, we are just as likely to be told that "it's only a joke". As if rape could ever be funny. As Australian writer Emma Pitman wrote, back in 2018, "Misogyny isn't a sliding scale of harm where jokes are situated at the low end and rape at the other. Rather, it functions like a human pyramid, where minor acts support the major by providing, at best, a foundation of blithe indifference, and at worst an atmosphere of amusement at the denigration of women."

