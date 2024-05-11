Canberra the worst capital for start-ups? Not on your life

You're kidding?
Let's not dwell too long on the fact the research, from software company Reckon, lacked rigour and appropriate validation, and presented little, if any, scrutiny of any of its claims.
For starters, as probably one of the few to have lived for a time in both Australian territories, it is inconceivable to me that anyone could claim Darwin (53.68) would rank so dramatically higher than Canberra (9.56) on the "cost-of-living" category.
This ranking, along with the other highly contestable claim Canberra has the worst "internet speed" in the country, distorts the final scores by some margin to create an unflattering and unwarranted representation of our nation's capital as a place for anyone considering a start-up.
As a proud Queenslander who has spent the last decade here, I have no reason to be precious nor defensive about what Canberra offers, or is, as a place to live and work.
Or, for that matter, of its merits for those considering establishing a new business or social enterprise here.
To the contrary, after working across the country, I would unhesitatingly contend Canberra is indeed the "very best" place in Australia for any start-up.
Here's a few reasons why.
For starters, Canberra has two world-class organisations supporting the ideation, validation, growth and sustainability of new mainstream businesses through the Canberra Innovation Network (CBRIN), and of social enterprises (for-purpose businesses) through The Mill House Ventures, where I'm lucky enough to be chief executive.
Both organisations help our local start-ups enjoy unparalleled access and a close collaborative working environment with both ACT and federal governments, the Canberra Business Chamber and our internationally recognised academic, defence, scientific and professional communities.
Would you get that in a bigger city?
Maybe some of it, but certainly not all of it.
Since we began in 2016, The Mill House Ventures has been able to build an enviable national reputation for providing tailored programs, services and connections to social enterprises in Canberra.
Programs like our flagship accelerator program GRIST (which is about to open applications for this year) counts renowned local businesses like Altina Drinks, Kulture Break, Jazida Productions and Café Stepping Stone as alumni. Just a few of the dozens of local success stories.
Canberra's social entrepreneurs like these have identified problems and dedicated themselves and their enterprise to passionately addressing diverse issues.
These include: normalising alcohol-free drinking; improving social inclusion and driving creative expression; reducing the impacts of climate change; enabling accessibility for all people; and creating meaningful employment for marginalised and disadvantaged people.
The ACT government obviously sees the value in our start-ups, too. Only recently, The Mill House Ventures was tasked by the ACT government to administer the inaugural ACT Social Enterprise Grant program which provided matched-funding grants of between $10,000 to $30,000 to 14 early-stage and start-ups social enterprises.
The pilot program, with a total funding pool of $700,000 over two years, is the envy of start-ups across the country.
It's a terrific example of our city's commitment to growing and expanding social enterprises in Canberra.
Grant opportunities like this are so important, as establishing an enterprise with the purpose of alleviating or minimising a social, community or environmental problem has added complexity and requires specific and knowledgeable support.
Our experience with many embryonic ACT social enterprises over the years confirms they are often hindered in building their impact by the funding gap in the market between the seed capital they need to get started, and philanthropic or venture capital.
The ACT government has also provided funding for The Mill House Ventures to create and develop a suite of Scale Up Support activities for established social enterprises.
Both funding streams are vital steps in supporting this journey and go some way to addressing social entrepreneurs' unique challenges. But back to that survey.
The reality is in Canberra today, our social enterprises (these 'businesses for good') now have grant programs, accelerators, and business support on offer.
They are also part of a burgeoning innovation ecosystem we should all be proud of.
Instead of giving kudos to lightweight surveys that don't reflect reality, let's keep supporting the systems and organisations that help our start-ups, and double down on their efforts to make Canberra an even better place to live than it already is.
