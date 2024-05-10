The great conundrum of an Albanese Labor government

Since the Hamas atrocities of October 7 last year, public opinion has moved sharply towards the Palestinian cause on the rights and wrongs of Israel's failure to come to any sort of accommodation with the Palestinian people. This is a peculiar own goal, given that Israel began entirely with the moral advantage, and quickly squandered it through the remorselessness of its retaliation, which has by now seen more than 35,000 Palestinians killed, and the homes and infrastructure of more than 2 million people destroyed. Albanese has always seemed slow to move with public opinion and has on several occasions indicated that while he believes in a two-state solution to the problem, his sympathies are primarily with Israel. He has dismissed student demonstrations against the siege of Gaza as protest by "Trots", most of whom, he has seemed to confidently claim, is ignorant of the events of 1948, which saw establishment of the state of Israel.