Treasure those handmade Mother's Day crafts and cards

I hope the mums and other special women in children's lives wake on Sunday morning to some Mother's Day gifts that are truly from the heart.
Now, I'm not going to knock back a facial or flowers, but the things I treasure and hang on to year after year are the handmade Mother's Day cards and craft.
We've all got them. Sweet painted cards, wonky pottery, artworks made from paddle-pop sticks.
I still put my earrings in some little pottery bowls made by my son. A paddle-pop-stick creation complete with precious "jewels" and Mum painted on it by my daughter when she was much younger remains on my bookshelf.
And the container of bath salts, the hand-drawn Mother's Day card still attached with string, put together at school by my son, is still in the bathroom cabinet, topped up by me every now and then.
I know each item was made by love by my children and I cherish them. Not least because of the innocence they embody.
So, it kind of defies belief a childcare centre in Canberra this week was not going to allow the children to make Mother's Day cards and gifts to take home to their mum or grandmother or aunt or whoever.
It seems the decision was only overturned due a staff revolt, the carers of the children actually astonished such an edict had been made.
Now, when contacted, the childcare centre denied that was the case and said Mother's Day was being recognised across all rooms and children would be taking home craft and cards.
But a last-minute email from management and observations from those close to the centre, suggest the decision was only overturned literally overnight as the staff went rogue.
"We're gunning for Mother's Day now?" was one incredulous comment.
The email I viewed appeared to be a tortuous exercise in being at-once woke and inclusive - while actually excluding mothers and fathers.
Instead of Mother's Day or Father's Day, there were going to be Families Day. And they were going to be "child-centred" and "inclusive".
It was an idea apparently flagged earlier in the year, and because management had heard nothing to the contrary, it "assumed we were onboard with this idea".
Ah, no. Parents were not. Staff were not. People complained. The childcare centre management very quickly reconsidered.
"Given the timing of these reflections and discussions, we are happy for all celebrations and recognitions to go forward this year - but still ask that you ensure it is child-centred, inclusive and does not enforce gender stereotypes (Why does the gift for mum and dad have to be different?)"
Sigh. I don't know? Because mum and dad are different?
I realise families come in all shapes and sizes. I don't think anyone limits Mother's Day to just mothers anymore. I know my kids' school at its Mother's Day event on Friday made sure to thank all the women who are significant in a child's life - mum, grandmother, aunt, sister, stepmothers, adoptive mothers. On and on.
But have we got to the stage where we can't celebrate Mother's Day with a little card or piece of craft? That we can't acknowledge that mothers do exist?
My kids lost their father nearly seven years ago. Father's Day is always hard. But I would never deny any other child the joy of drawing a card or painting for their dad, whether that was at school, or a childcare centre.
Can we just get over this fear of the words mother and father? They are how we all get here, after all.
Happy Mother's Day!
