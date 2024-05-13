The budget drip-feed becomes water torture

Sue writes: "I still have a Hills Hoist, although it is a bit lopsided, courtesy of its other function as play equipment. I grew up with an Early Kooka. Mum said it was wonderful by comparison with the slow combustion/firebox variety she learned to cook on. Our Early Kooka was slightly rusted at the base. Our dachshund loved it. She would lie upside down under the stove whenever it was on, even in summer, and would stay there even when the milk from the overcooked rice pudding trickled through the rust holes onto her stomach. An Australian manufacturing industry could be feasible but it would really depend on finding the niche. We are dealing with too many expenses already to pay unnecessary costs."