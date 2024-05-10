Walk-in nurse centres are a great service for many patients

With approximately four months until the ACT election how do we know that the ACT Liberals don't have a plan to scrap them? So far we know very little about their policies other than the fact that they'll stop light rail stage 2B and hold an Inquiry into everything. It's in the DNA of the Liberal Party to slash and burn and outsource. The federal Labor Party has just saved a billion dollars by reversing the outsourcing by the LNP.