New cafe part of $12.9m Gorman House arts centre upgrade works

Space for a new cafe will form part of a $12.9 million upgrade to Canberra's oldest arts centre.
Gorman House, in Braddon, will be upgraded to improve access from Batman Street, demolish infill buildings and a facilities shed, make landscape changes and restore existing buildings.
The cafe will open where Sage Dining Rooms, a restaurant, once operated on the heritage-registered site, and provide catering for after-hours arts events and performances.
A development application has been lodged for the work, which is expected to begin later this year.
Early works, which do not require approval, will begin in July.
Arts Minister Tara Cheyne said the upgrades would make sure Gorman House, celebrating its centenary this year, was fit for purpose and more accessible.
"The planned renovations will provide critical building upgrades, including improving workshop/rehearsal spaces and enhancing accessibility, safety and the sustainability of the centre," Ms Cheyne said.
Upgrades would be phased in an effort to minimise disruption to building occupants, visitors, students and audiences.
A report by Phillip Leeson Architects, submitted as part of the development application, said the existing use of the site would be maintained and improved by the development and refurbishment works.
"The proposed development after demolition intends to restore the Block G1 building to its original form, with better landscaped treatments surrounding it. This would improve and promote permeability to the site from Batman Street, which is a popular access point for the site due to its orientation to the city and surrounding inner north precinct," the report said.
"The proposal intends to improve solar access to the proposed café (which replaces the previous Sage restaurant) in Block G1, which will improve the atmosphere and appeal of the space as opposed to the very internalised, artificially lit space that currently exists. This is also the case for Block H."
The federal government will contribute $5 million to the works, delivering on a commitment made by Labor in the lead up to the 2022 election.
ACT Labor senator Katy Gallagher said she was pleased to see the project reaching the development application stage.
"The Albanese Labor government values the contribution of our cultural and arts sector, but we know that a big part of the success of this sector is dependent on having top quality venues like the Gorman Arts Centre," Senator Gallagher said.
The ACT government had hoped Gorman House, which was built in 1924 to accommodate public servants moving to Canberra, would be upgraded in time for its centenary.
Gorman House, originally known as Hostel No.3, was named in 1927 after Clarence Gorman, one of the first federal capital commissioners, died.
The building closed as a hostel in 1972 and later re-opened as an arts centre in September 1981.
