The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT mum tickled pink to star in a breast cancer support campaign

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Next time you buy a pink bun from Baker's Delight, look around and see if Canberra mum Sam James-Cullen is smiling down at you from a poster or billboard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.