ACT mum tickled pink to star in a breast cancer support campaign

Next time you buy a pink bun from Baker's Delight, look around and see if Canberra mum Sam James-Cullen is smiling down at you from a poster or billboard.
It will be hard not to smile back. Her smile is very infectious.
The Crace mum-of-five, midwife at Queanbeyan Hospital and breast cancer survivor is starring in the national Pink Bun campaign for Baker's Delight, with 100 per cent of fun bun sales going to Breast Cancer Network Australia.
"One of my daughters saw [the poster] in Civic and was very proud and took a photo of herself beside it," Sam, 39, said, with a laugh.
The Pink Bun campaign helps to highlight its work by sharing the stories of breast cancer survivors and helping to strengthen the network of support around them.
"Who doesn't like a Pink Bun?" Sam said.
"And while you might think it's a small thing, it actually means an incredible amount for everyone that's experiencing breast cancer."
Sam was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer last year aged just 38 after noticing changes in her left breast. It was a complete shock for the busy mum.
She and husband Liam Cullen have five children - Jordan, 16, Dakota, 14, Bryce, 13, Taylah, 12, and Flynn, 9.
"When you're in your 30s it is really hard - particularly when you're a mum and you have these little people that you have to worry about. You feel like you're alone," she said.
Sam had a mastectomy, radiation and chemotherapy as part of her treatment. She plans to have the other breast removed also, as a precaution. She will be on medication for the next five to 10 years.
She had to push her GP for scans to confirm something was wrong and urged young women like her to be vigilant about the risk of breast cancer.
"It doesn't just happen to people over 40," she said.
Breast Cancer Network Australia was also there for her.
Sam contacted BCNA's free helpline to share a very confronting experience when she went through airport screening with a breast prosthesis.
BCNA subsequently advocated on her behalf, and for many women like her, for better training of security staff across all Australian airports, using Sam's experience to help inform BCNA's advocacy for change.
"They allowed me to have a voice when I didn't know where to turn," Sam said.
"We all deserve to feel that support and that love that BCNA provide."
Sam also connected with its Online Network, which is a peer-to-peer forum in which people can reach out to ask questions, feel supported and empowered.
"For many, BCNA is that beacon in a very dark time, and a big part of what we do is around awareness and connection and bringing people together," BCNA chief executive Kirsten Pilatti said.
Sam finished her treatment last year and is back at work three days a week. She is happy, although the fatigue is real after battling the disease.
"I feel very proud to call myself a survivor and go back to work and educate other women," she said.
It's not just pink bun sales that aid the campaign.
You can also sign up for a Pink Bun Party. Get your friends, workmates, or family together and pink your way throughout May, with registrations open at pinkbunparties.com.
"Our hope at BCNA is that you'll get around the Baker's Delight Pink Bun campaign in the same way we get around our network and those we serve," Ms Pilatti said.
