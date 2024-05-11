'Bizarre piece of wedge-isolation': odd combination of PwC scandal, rent taxes

Labor's decision to lump together changes responding to the PwC tax leak scandal, with changes to tax on offshore gas has been roundly criticised by the Coalition, Greens and independent senator David Pocock.
The Economics Legislation Committee on Friday returned its report into amendments to Treasury legislation, with three dissenting reports attached.
In part, the bill responds to allegations that a former PwC Australia tax partner leaked confidential information from a Treasury briefing.
The scandal revealed gaps in the government's ability to respond to breaches, and the bill proposes to enable more information sharing between agencies, expand whistleblower protections, broaden penalties for tax exploitation and embolden the Tax Practitioner's Board.
But separate aspects of the legislation are focused on the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax, referred to as the PRRT.
The PRRT applies to offshore petroleum projects in Australian waters, and is levied at a rate of 40 per cent of a project's taxable profit. Currently, companies are able to claim deductions for project expenditure - such as exploration, feasibility, and operational costs - before the tax applies.
This has meant most eligible projects won't pay large sums of tax until the 2030s, and the Albanese government has proposed to cap the use of deductions to 90 per cent of assessable income.
While the committee report, written by Labor senator Jess Walsh, recommends the bill be passed into legislation, additional reports from the Coalition, Greens and Senator Pocock pushed back.
"The government's decision to attach two unrelated measures to one bizarre piece of "wedge-isolation" demonstrates the seriousness with which it approaches these issues," Coalition senators Andrew Bragg and Dean Smith recommended in their report.
In a dig at the government, the Coalition added that the Tax Practitioner's Board had "little to say" when asked about the PRRT.
They called for the PRRT aspect of the bill to be carved off, as did Greens senators Nick McKim and Barbara Pocock.
The Greens are critical of the petroleum tax, and have called for a "compromise solution" in which deductions are capped at 80 per cent of receipts.
ACT senator David Pocock, who has accused the government of just "tinkering around the edges" on offshore gas reform, was also highly critical of the legislation bundle.
"While it is normal, and often necessary, for the Treasury to bundle disparate taxation amendments together in omnibus bills, the practice is indefensible in this case," the ACT senator wrote.
"The matters of tax integrity reforms that arise from the PWC scandal and the matter of the PRRT are each of major importance and of unique policy focus."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.