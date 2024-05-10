$250m boost for the AIS is long overdue

The welcome decision by the Albanese government to invest $250 million in redeveloping the Australian Institute of Sport on its existing site in Bruce means the former gold medal factory should again be world class when it marks its 50th anniversary on January 26, 2031.
That will be just over a year out from the Brisbane Olympics, the biggest sporting event this country will have hosted since the Sydney "best Games ever" in 2000.
The government deserves credit for having resisted pressure from the Queensland government to relocate the institute, which came into being after Australia's disastrous performance at the Montreal Olympics in 1976 when the team failed to secure a single gold medal.
While the Queensland premier Steven Miles, who resorted to labelling Canberra "an awful place" as part of his efforts to jog the federal government's elbow, probably won't be able to contain his chagrin, Australia's sportsmen and women should be doing cartwheels of joy.
The AIS is, after all, hallowed ground. The Bruce landmark has incubated some of the greatest talents this self-avowedly sports-mad nation has ever produced.
The young athletes who will flock to Canberra to prepare for the 2032 Olympics will be treading in the footsteps of giants and legends. These include Michael Klim, Zali Steggall, Kerry Saxby, Linley Frame, Jessica Fox, Emily Seebohm and Sally Pearson to name just a few.
While it took the AIS some time to develop a new pool of sporting talent, the initial investment was vindicated at Seoul in 1988 when Australia won its first summer Olympic gold since Moscow in 1980 when, as part of the boycott, our athletes marched under the Olympic flag. A group of 118 AIS students and alumni flew home from Korea with a total of 14 medals, our best tally since the 17 from Munich 16 years before.
After that the institute went from strength to strength under the inspirational leadership of Robert de Castella who was the director from 1989 until 1995.
At Barcelona in 1992 Australian athletes won 27 medals including three gold. Then, at Atlanta in 1996, an AIS-bolstered team stepped up again, securing 41 medals, including four gold.
But the best was yet to come with interest in Australian sport reaching its highwater mark ahead of Sydney in 2000. In what remains Australia's best ever Olympic performance in terms of total medals won, 319 current and former AIS athletes competed in 19 sports and won eight gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals. Australia won 58 medals in total.
It is unfortunate that after peaking in the 1990s and early 2000s Australian government support for the AIS began to wane.
This week's funding announcement will end almost two decades of neglect and reinvigorate a much loved and respected national institution. It is particularly timely given that with the Brisbane Games now less than a decade away young athletes from all over the country, many of them probably not yet in their teens, are dreaming of their own golden moment on home soil.
Given Sydney's success, the public expectations of sporting glory will be particularly high. Imagine the national embarrassment if, even though we are the host nation, Australia did not feature high up in the medal tally.
While the AIS has a much broader remit than preparing for the Olympics, the Paralympics and the Commonwealth games the reality is those are what most Australians associate it with.
Kieran Perkins, the current chief executive of the Australian Sports Commission which owns and operates the facility, would be well aware of that. After all, he does have four Olympic medals to his credit.
