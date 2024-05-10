The Canberra Times
$250m boost for the AIS is long overdue

By The Canberra Times
May 11 2024 - 5:30am
The AIS has not had a lot of love from Australian governments for a very long time. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The AIS has not had a lot of love from Australian governments for a very long time. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The welcome decision by the Albanese government to invest $250 million in redeveloping the Australian Institute of Sport on its existing site in Bruce means the former gold medal factory should again be world class when it marks its 50th anniversary on January 26, 2031.

