'CSIRO of sport research': A $250m AIS boost for Olympic dreams

Australian Sports Commission boss Kieren Perkins is confident a refurbished AIS can help propel athletes to Olympic medal glory as he starts preparing a detailed business case for a campus overhaul.
The federal government has backed the findings of a review into the AIS, announcing a $250 million funding package to build a new indoor multi-purpose dome, a testing facility and accommodation for athletes.
Officials are wary of putting a timeline on the infrastructure work - the biggest single investment in the AIS since it was formed in 1981 - but Perkins is cognisant of the short runway to the Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032.
"We know we're on a time crunch," Perkins said. "We're eight years out from Brisbane and we need to have these new facilities available as soon as possible for athletes to use in their preparation.
"We're been running very hard from today [to get the work done]. We still have to make sure that there's really good clear plans about using this taxpayer money.
"We need to get that side done first. The important thing the government has done is this funding is available. How long it takes is now the Australian Sports Commission's responsibility to do the work well."
A federal-commissioned independent review of the AIS has delivered 11 key recommendations to ensure the facilities can help Australia's athletes reach the Olympic podium in Brisbane and beyond.
Most of the existing facilities are out of date or in need of urgent work. The review found the athletics track would reach the end of its lifespan in about 2028, while almost every building on the 65-hectare site needs significant work.
The institute has been stuck in a holding pattern for more than a decade. It can be revealed past federal governments have deliberated on AIS funding "five or six times" after several attempts to secure required money for upgrades. Each time the plan was rejected before the budget until now.
The cost of the continued delays has been facilities falling behind industry standard, but Perkins believes the face lift will entice Olympic hopefuls and teams to come back in their droves.
"It's important to understand that the AIS is the national spine of an institute network that runs right around the country," Perkins said.
"There's always activities that require other specialist help or teams coming together, or periods of dedicated focus where the capacity to live on site and to actually access all of the expert support you need without driving from one end of town to the other is critical.
"That enables far better outcomes and far better support of our athletes to do those peak moments and peak training for their journey. So it definitely will be very beneficial to everyone."
Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman described the funding as "positive news".
"The AOC supports the government's ongoing commitment to enhancing the Canberra-based facility for now through to Brisbane 2032 and beyond," he said.
"We know that access to modern, fit-for-purpose facilities is a key part of the bigger picture - Australia producing world-class athletes."
The AOC made a submission to the review into the AIS, calling for the institute to become the "CSIRO of sports research".
The report's other recommendations included commercialising the institute's sports science and technology work, decommissioning unused assets, giving athletes better accommodation, working with Defence and DFAT on other opportunities and creating a centre of excellence for para-sports.
Importantly, the report also made it clear investment into the infrastructure at the AIS should be viewed differently to funding for athletes to ensure the competing interests do not clash.
The reluctance to invest in the AIS over the past 20 years was largely influenced by fears putting money into the Canberra facility would take money out of the pockets of athletes already struggling to fund their dreams.
"[The federal government] must reach the right balance between funding for sports infrastructure, sports programs and athletes," the report said.
"Ensuring sporting participation and success for target groups is an important part of this balance."
Perkins, an Olympic swimming legend, said: "The reality is that our Olympic and Paralympic athletes struggling to pay the bills and funding their sport [ambition].
"The system that enables to do what they do has always struggled to receive funding and it's an important delineation to make between the professional codes - where you see a lot of wealthy athletes - and the Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth Games sports where athletes are predominantly self-funded, or supported by family. We're working hard with the government to change that cycle."
