TV series filmed in Canberra with big British stars gets air date

The screening date and official trailer for AUSTIN, a comedy series filmed mainly in Canberra and starring big British stars, have been released.
The eight-part comedy series will premiere on Sunday, June 9 at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.
The series stars British actors Ben Miller (Bridgerton, Death in Paradise) and Sally Phillips (Veep, Bridget Jones's Diary) alongside Australian actors Gia Carides (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Big Little Lies) and Roy Billing (Jack Irish, Underbelly).
The series will see Michael Theo, from the ABC's international hit series, Love on the Spectrum, make his acting debut.
The trailer also reveals some of the Canberra scenery and locations to feature in the series including glimpses of Mount Ainslie, The Front cafe in Lyneham, Parliament House and one of the city's iconic bus shelters.
The synopsis? "When much-loved children's author Julian Hartswood (Ben Miller) inadvertently causes a social media storm, his career and that of his illustrator wife Ingrid (Sally Phillips) appears to be over.
"That is until Austin (Michael Theo), the neurodivergent son that Julian never knew existed, turns up out of the blue.
"Could embracing this modern nuclear family be Julian's route back from cancellation? Will Ingrid forgive him for being such a pompous shit?
"One thing is for certain: if Julian thinks Austin is going to be a pushover, he's in for a rude awakening".
Supported by the ACT Government and Screen Canberra through the CBR Screen Attraction Fund and CBR Screen Investment Fund, the series "puts Canberra in the spotlight, showcasing our city's beauty".
The production also created many training and employment opportunities for local professionals, as well as saw "significant economic expenditure brought to the region".
The series also takes the characters to England, with Billie Piper, who recently starred in Scoop, making a cameo.
The series is a Northern Pictures production with Lincoln Pictures for the ABC.
