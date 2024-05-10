The Canberra Times
Finance Minister hints at $100 million of debt relief for the ACT in budget

Miriam Webber
Dana Daniel
By Miriam Webber, and Dana Daniel
May 11 2024 - 5:30am
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said the ACT would get a much better deal in Tuesday's budget than under previous governments, leaving the door open to provide $100 million of debt relief to the territory.

