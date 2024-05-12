The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

What does workplace flexibility and the right to disconnect mean for APS?

By John Wilson, Kieran Pender
May 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In recent years many workplaces have become more flexible in terms of where, how and when employees can perform work. The pandemic supercharged an underlying trend, particularly for office workers, towards working from home and working variable hours to reflect their particular circumstances. However, increased flexibility has not been an unalloyed good - with many workers complaining about being expected to reply to emails or take calls morning and night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.