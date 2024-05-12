What does workplace flexibility and the right to disconnect mean for APS?

The commission has also been granted jurisdiction to determine disputes relating to a request, and what constitutes a reasonable refusal of a request. It will publish guidelines soon to complement the statutory scheme, which outlines the relevant factors as including: (i) the reason for the contact; (ii) how the contact is made and the level of disruption caused to the employee; (iii) the extent to which the employee is compensated, for example to be on-call, or able to claim over-time; (iv) the seniority and role of the employee; and (v) the employee's personal circumstances, including family circumstances.

