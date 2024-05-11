Woman robbed in broad daylight by secateurs-armed man: police

A man armed with a pair of secateurs robbed a woman on a daylit Torrens street, police have alleged.
ACT Policing is seeking witnesses to the armed robbery which they say took place Friday about 4.15pm.
They claim the woman was walking home when a white hatchback pulled up alongside her, before a man exited holding the pruning scissors and demanded her handbag.
When the woman refused, the man allegedly grabbed the bag and a small struggle ensued before he made off with it.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The woman received minor injuries to her hand.
The man is described as Caucasian in appearance with a solid build and shaved head. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black pants and white sneakers.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote 7745453. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.