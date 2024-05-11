The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Woman robbed in broad daylight by secateurs-armed man: police

By Staff Reporters
May 11 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man armed with a pair of secateurs robbed a woman on a daylit Torrens street, police have alleged.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.