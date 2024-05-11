Did you see this highway crash which seriously injured a woman?

Police are seeking witnesses to or dash-cam footage of a Barton Highway two-vehicle collision.
The crash took place between a silver Nissan Navara and a white Hyundai Kona on the highway's Victoria Street intersection in Hall Friday afternoon about 3.30pm.
One of the people involved in the crash was trapped in her vehicle but was freed by authorities before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote INV-9040. Information can be provided anonymously.
