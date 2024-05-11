Sunday Space: solar flare a link to the past at Mt Stromlo

On Friday, a large eruption from the sun occurred, releasing a lot of energy, classified as an X3.9 solar flare. This eruption caused a powerful geomagnetic storm, likely to create some effects on Earth, such as strong aurora and interference with radio communications.
These very things are why the Commonwealth Solar Observatory, which turned into Mt Stromlo Observatory, was established 100 years ago.
In 1859, a massive solar storm, much bigger than Friday's, erupted and hit the Earth. Called the Carrington event, it was one of the biggest solar storms in human history.
The main worry around these events is the release of particles and gas that are highly charged, and eventually slam into our Earth's atmosphere. Since these particles are charged, it excites the gas in our atmosphere, and when it does, causes it to glow, producing the aurora.
It is similar to how a neon sign works - an electrical current goes through a tube filled with neon (or other gasses) and causes it to glow. In 1859, the power of the storm was so strong it created aurora visible towards the equator.
The particles also can create electrical interference in the atmosphere which affects communications with satellites as well as radio transmissions.
In 1859, it electrically charged telegraph lines, so much so that telegraph operators got electroshocked on the end and had trouble sending messages the next day due to the interference.
After that event in 1859, astronomers wanted to set-up a network of observatories around the world. On January 1, 1924, the Commonwealth Solar Observatory was established as part of this project.
For the first couple of decades, the work at the Commonwealth Solar Observatory focused on studying and understanding the sun.
One of the observatory's main instruments was the heliostat. It used two mirrors to track the sun and pass light down the tower through a lens which could then be focused into a camera or spectrograph - an instrument that breaks up the colours of light allowing us to measure the individual elements.
The spectrograph was used by Cla Allen to produce the first comprehensive atlas of the solar spectrum - fundamental and groundbreaking work that was used for decades.
The heliostat was also used to monitor the effect that solar flares had on Earth - just like the event on Friday.
Around the same time, an ionospheric weather station, which monitors disturbances in the upper atmosphere from these solar storms, was installed in the valley at the base of Mt Stromlo - where it still resides today.
Nowadays in Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology monitors space weather using satellites, data from international organisations like NASA, and stations like the one at Mt Stromlo. Collecting all of this information allows it to put out daily space weather forecasts you can find on the BOM site.
The current forecast is that over the next 24 to 36 hours, there is a strong chance of aurora as far north as Sydney.
We have learnt a lot about the sun in 150 years and work down at Mt Stromlo over the past 100 years has contributed to that.
