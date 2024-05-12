'Scratch your head': A 15-year drought puts Brumbies on edge

The ACT Brumbies are hoping for a triple player boost when they return to Canberra Stadium and attempt to end a 15-year drought against a long-standing rival.
But coach Stephen Larkham has warned against complacency, despite the cavalry arriving and the Canterbury Crusaders being at the lowest ebb in the franchise's history.
The 14-time champions have won just two games this season and sit near the bottom of the ladder. It's a scenario that has shocked everyone, but is cold comfort for the Brumbies given they haven't beaten the Crusaders since 2009.
The hope that streak will end will add an extra layer of anticipation to this week, which will also see the club mark 20 years since a team of legends beat the Crusaders in the 2004 final.
The fact most of those heroes will be at the ground, the decision to move club rugby to midweek fixtures and an afternoon timeslot has sparked hope of an increased crowd at home.
The potential addition of James Slipper, Billy Pollard and Corey Toole is a boost for Larkham - one of the 2004 heroes - as he sets his sights on a top-two spot.
"They will be there or thereabouts," Larkham said.
"They would have had a tough session [on Saturday] morning so we'll see how they pull up on Monday. It will be tough to pick the team this week.
"We had this situation a couple of weeks ago where we had the whole squad available for selection ... we're back in that situation again.
"It's good to have these bodies back fighting for a position in a week where we come up against a Crusaders outfit who have been playing really well.
"...You kind of scratch your head when you look at their games and try to work out how they've lost those games.
"It's going to be a challenging week for us. Hopefully we get a good crowd out there."
The Brumbies survived plenty of nervous moments in their win against the NSW Waratahs on Saturday night, repelling a second-half onslaught to leave a rain-soaked Sydney with an eight-point win.
An injury to back-rower Charlie Cale was the only real concern. He suffered an ankle sprain, which could keep him out until the beginning of the finals.
He scored the opener in the Waratahs before Rob Valetini, Len Ikitau and Sefo Kautai scored to record a 13th consecutive win against NSW.
The win kept the Brumbies in third spot on the ladder and alive in the race for a crucial top-two spot.
As it stands, the Brumbies are four points behind the third-placed Hurricanes and one point ahead of the fourth-placed Chiefs. For them to sneak into a top-two spot, they need the Hurricanes or the Blues to fall over in the last three weeks of the regular season.
If that happens, the Brumbies have to maintain their momentum - starting with a change of fortunes against the Crusaders.
Skipper Allan Alaalatoa praised his team's resilience against the Waratahs, but said they had to rise to a new level against the Crusaders.
"It's going to be a tough game. Awesome to be back at home, afternoon footy, it's going to be awesome," Alaalatoa said.
Larkham added: "I thought we showed good improvement with our set piece [against the Waratahs].
"We've spoken about that a lot this year and I thought it was a really positive step in the right direction. We're making small steps. We're not quite where we want to be. We found a way to win and that's often what it comes down to at the end of the season."
