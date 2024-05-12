'We were bewildered': Super Netball red-faced over crazy scoring gaffe

Super Netball has copped criticism from fans and media across the country after an unbelievable scoring gaffe led to a controversial result.
Giants Netball broke their 2024 season duck with a chaotic 86-80 extra-time win over Sunshine Coast Lightning at Ken Rosewall Arena on Saturday night, but it came in the most unusual of circumstances.
At the end of regulation time the Lightning had initially been declared victors until a bizarre score bench bungle caused farcical scenes.
The Lightning, believing they were protecting a one-goal lead, ran down the clock in the last 30 seconds of the game, before the full-time siren sounded with the stadium scoreboard showing them ahead 71-70.
Players and coaches from both sides shook hands, Lightning shooter Cara Koenen was announced player of the match and disappointed fans began filing out the exit doors.
But there was a discrepancy with the final scores, Champion Data declaring a 71-all draw.
The umpires and Lightning players had already headed to their rooms but the Giants stayed on the court, expecting extra-time. They were adamant there had been a technical error and scores were tied.
"We were always very confident that it was a draw and we actually protested at the time that the score was changed," Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald said during the protracted 50-minute delay between the end of regulation and the start of extra-time.
"The players were aware it was a draw. When we came off, we were a little bit bewildered. I would have thought that there would be some sort of provision in place for what should happen now."
The stats bench furiously went back through the match feed and examined each fourth-quarter goal.
Twenty minutes after full-time, the stadium scoreboard was officially updated to 71-71. Super Netball officials then prepared for extra-time to decide a winner.
"We are aware of a scoreboard error at the end of tonight's match. After a score review, the game between Lightning and Giants has been declared a draw (71-71). The players are on court warming up and we are heading into extra time," the league said in a statement.
There was a competition rule change before the season that drawn games would require extra-time, but an exception looked an option when it was thought the umpires had left the building.
The umpires eventually emerged and were re-microphoned, while the Lightning players also re-entered the arena.
"(We were told) that there was a score review and a drawn game," Sunshine Coast coach Belinda Reynolds said shortly before play resumed.
"We're a little disappointed at that because obviously we had possession in the last part of the game, which we would have played a lot differently and gone to post."
Fitzgerald pulled off a shock coaching masterstroke to begin extra-time, replacing captain Jo Harten with unused sub Matisse Letherbarrow.
The sharpshooting replacement duly nailed nine goals, including three super shots, as the Giants snatched the match away from Sunshine Coast with an 11-1 blast to start the extension.
It was heartbreak for the Lightning for the second week in a row, after the Melbourne Mavericks pinched a miracle win from them last week.
After extra-time concluded, on social media fans slammed the Super Netball account, calling the result a "hot mess", "disgrace" and a "joke", with some even calling for the match to be replayed.
Prior to the controversy, the match had been a high-class thriller, with no more than one goal separating the two sides at any break.
Koenen nailed her first 33 shots while Lightning teammate and Diamonds skipper Liz Watson racked up a whopping 36 assists and 66 feeds.
At the other end, Sophie Dwyer was a shooting force, Jamie-Lee Price consistent in the middle and Letherbarrow the hero at the finish.
The loss continues a disappointing start to the 2024 campaign for Sunshine Coast. Boasting four of last year's World Cup-winning Diamonds side - Koenen, Steph Fretwell, Liz Watson and Courtney Bruce - the Lightning has just one win through its first five games.
- with AAP
