After a year, it's time to wrap up Calvary hospital takeover talks

A year on from the ACT government's dramatic announcement it would forcibly acquire a public hospital from its Catholic operators, the focus must now be on finishing off that process.
The territory is still negotiating with Calvary over the full extent of the compensation owed as a result of the takeover. The government says it is waiting for Calvary to provide its primary claim.
Calvary, which unsuccessfully sought through action in the Supreme Court to stymie the takeover, ought to ensure its primary claim for compensation is completed promptly and fairly.
This will allow, as best as possible, for the ACT to finalise its takeover and then turn its attention to promptly starting works on new northside hospital.
Many millions of dollars have already been spent as part of the acquisition. There are many millions still to be spent. Any delays that add to the final bill would be deeply regrettable, on both sides.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith argued frequently the takeover was not about matters of religion. The intent was to provide a better integrated hospital system in the ACT, with hospitals in the north and south better equipped to collaborate, shift patients and care for the sick and injured where it was most appropriate.
Indeed, it is reasonable to accept that religion - or anti-religious sentiment - was not the basis for the government's decision, although there is little doubt that elements of the ACT Labor Party were uncomfortable with the thought a religious organisation should run public health services and be allowed to refuse some procedures on grounds of faith. They would have endorsed a takeover solely on religious grounds.
The existence of Calvary's public hospital at Bruce owes itself to the unique history of this city's administration. When the Little Company of Mary was asked in 1971 to operate a hospital with public funding, the Australian Capital Territory did not govern its own affairs.
Such an arrangement would not be entered into today. The ACT has responsibility for its own public health system, as it ought to. In a city of this size, it makes sense to have a consistent - and secular - public hospital operator.
Calvary, which had a long and strong record of operations at Bruce, were understandably affronted by the ACT government's decision. The Catholic healthcare provider had thought their relationship with the territory was different to what it proved to be.
But it must be hoped Calvary will not cling to this frustration and hurt so they do not drag their feet when it comes to wrapping up negotiations for compensation with the territory.
Equally, the negotiators acting on behalf of the territory ought to do all in their power to speed this process along. They should be tough but fair, seek speed and efficiency, and avoid dangerous haste.
Once that work is completed - hopefully well before the second anniversary of the takeover announcement - all resources ought to be put behind the project to construct a new hospital at Bruce, a sorely needed piece of major health infrastructure in a fast-growing city.
If a new hospital for Canberra's north can deliver long-needed improvements to the territory's health system, history may well prove the ACT government right for taking over Calvary's public hospital.
What the capital must avoid, however, is another bold and commendable decision that turns into a long-running and seemingly intractable saga.
