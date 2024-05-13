The Canberra Times
Ditch Throsby 'Home of Football': AIS review's surprise findings

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 13 2024 - 12:26pm, first published 11:55am
The delayed Home of Football in Throsby is in danger of being scaled back as a community facility instead of an elite sporting hub after an AIS review recommended Canberra's A-Leagues base be moved to Bruce.

