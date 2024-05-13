Ditch Throsby 'Home of Football': AIS review's surprise findings

The delayed Home of Football in Throsby is in danger of being scaled back as a community facility instead of an elite sporting hub after an AIS review recommended Canberra's A-Leagues base be moved to Bruce.
In another twist to a project that has already been stuck in the planning stage for five years, it's understood financial pressure could cause another significant issue and a major change is being considered.
Capital Football is yet to tell the ACT government if it can afford additional funding at the proposed Home of Football site in Throsby. It was initially allocated to give Canberra United a high-performance home.
The government is still committed to building community playing fields at Throsby, but without Capital Football's additional funding, the facility risks no longer being a base for an A-League men's or women's team as planned.
That uncertainty, which is also fuelled by private investors readying themselves to take ownership of the Canberra United's women's team and a potential men's licence, opened the door for the AIS to be a genuine A-Leagues homebase.
A federal government-commissioned review into the future of the 65-hectare campus recommended the AIS also investigate ways to have a full-time soccer base on site.
The recommendations were published at the end of last week. Officials from the Australian Professional Leagues - owners of the A-Leagues - spoke to the review about its plans for teams in Canberra.
The federal government last week backed the findings of the AIS review, with a $250 million funding package set to build a new indoor multi-purpose dome, a high-performance testing facility and updated athlete accommodation on the Bruce campus first opened in 1981.
One of 12 key recommendations in the report urges an investigation into "whether the ACT government could relocate the high-performance aspects of its Home of Football to also leverage off the existing AIS campus and to support Australian Sports Commission efforts to increase its commercially-based support of soccer teams".
The Home of Football is planned to include a main field with a grandstand, which would become United's home ground, two indoor futsal courts, a synthetic outdoor training pitch and three community soccer fields, as well as offices for Capital Football staff.
However, the project first announced in 2019 has experienced lengthy delays with the process advancing only to the development application stage last July, the same year it was initially set to be opened.
In addition, a budget blowout blamed on COVID-19 delays and increased building costs has led to an estimated $20 million shortfall, despite the ACT government committing $29 million and Capital Football pledging to contribute $4.5 million.
United currently trains at the AIS, using its high performance facilities and fields, and the recent review revealed the APL indicated new men's team investors want to keep Canberra's A-League homebase there - not at Throsby.
"The APL said that in discussions with potential investors for a new A-Leagues club in Canberra, it has become clear the AIS was the clear preferred option for investors," the review stated.
"The significant achievements of the AIS were well understood as was the understanding of potential partnerships with the AIS on high performance and innovation.
"APL concluded that 'potential investors also outlined the possibility of partnering with the AIS to make infrastructure investments in the site for mutual benefit. While the nature of this infrastructure investment is still to be formulated, a potential football Centre of Excellence at the AIS would be very attractive'.
"The AIS multi-sports dome, which is supported as an immediate term investment, includes an indoor multi-sport full sized synthetic field suitable for football.
"In view of this and the APL advice, there is a need to examine the extent to which the AIS would be better placed to meet APL and other high performance football needs."
If an A-League Men's licence is secured in the coming months, the team could compete as soon as October this year, and if not, the same time next year.
The APL claimed investors would consider options of using facilities at the AIS, the University of Canberra and partnering with local NPL clubs for training needs, rather than use the Home of Football which is not slated to open earlier than 2026.
The timeline for the completion of upgrades at the AIS has not been provided but ASC chief Kieren Perkins is keen for a swift project, aware of a "time crunch" eight years from the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.
The review report stated that Capital Football believe "there is room within the overall footprint of the AIS land to build facilities to accommodate a full men's and women's program for a new Canberra A-League team, although this is not currently planned or funded."
The review also confirmed that the ACT government remains committed to the Home of Football project, but that "the priority within this commitment is for the community-use aspects of the project, with the high performance elements included in the absence of any other opportunities for provision at this time."
That means should Canberra's A-League teams consider moving its base to an improved AIS instead of Throsby, the Home of Football development could be revised and scaled back to simply provide fields and facilities for community use.
Capital Football has been under significant financial stress in recent years, with the strain of operating United reaching breaking point after last season.
The foundation A-League Women club nearly folded if not for an ACT government funding lifeline, and is still set to run on a "minimalistic budget" for next season. The situation suggests Capital Football are in a tough position to cover the $20 million budget shortfall forecast for the Home of Football project in its current form.
