6 of the best treadmills in Australia to get fit from home

A common piece of equipment for home workouts is the treadmill, which provides a quick and efficient means of enhancing cardiovascular health, increasing stamina, and controlling weight.



Whether you're preparing for a marathon or starting a journey towards improved health, we've reviewed what we think are the top choices.

Here's a shortlist of the six best treadmills for Australians:

Why we picked these treadmills for Aussies

When it comes to staying fit and embracing a healthy lifestyle, running remains a quintessential exercise. With a treadmill at home, we can enjoy the benefits of running without having to worry about the unpredictable Australian weather.



We've carefully reviewed a multitude of models to suit a variety of needs, from compact designs for small spaces to advanced machines with all the latest technology.

#1 selling treadmill on Amazon

First on our list is the Endurance Spirit Treadmill. Why you ask? A more rigorous and diverse workout is made possible by the heavy-duty motor and auto incline's simplicity. It is less probable that you will become weary of a repetitive routine because of the several built-in programmes, which give a great range of workouts.

The Pro Cushion Suspension System is one of the best features and a big plus for long-term joint health. This function reduces the strain on your back and knees if you want to engage in high-impact jogging or walking sessions, which helps to prevent injuries and promote comfort during exercise.

When your workout is over, you can reclaim your valuable living space thanks to the clever addition of wheels and a folding mechanism. Then you can tuck it under the bed and out of sight, but at 72kg, this might be a hard task for most people.

Notwithstanding these advantages, the machine's sophisticated capabilities do come at an increased cost of $1,299. Even though it is foldable, its sturdy design necessitates a designated area for its footprint.

The broad capabilities may be more than you need if you're just a casual walker or runner, but if you're serious about improving your at-home workout routine, it's an investment worth taking into account. You can pick it up from Amazon or Endurance Treadmills for $1,499.

Pros

Easy storage thanks to foldable design and transfer wheels.

An automated inclination with 20 settings to boost exercise intensity.

Protection for joints with the Pro Cushion Suspension System.

Cons

Greater initial outlay in comparison to several entry-level models.

Even when folded, needs room to accommodate.

Possibly more features than casual users need.

Compact and portable home treadmill

The ADVWIN 2-in-1 Treadmill's small form is a blessing for anyone with limited room. With wheels that improve its portability, it stands against a wall or glides beneath a sofa with ease. This compact treadmill only weighs 15 kg and won't be an issue for your back.

Any home fitness equipment must prioritise the user experience, and the ADVWIN 2-in-1 Treadmill excels in this regard thanks to its Bluetooth speaker and app interoperability.

You can quickly assess your progress by tracking your activities with the LED display or the related app, which is a crucial tool for anyone who is dedicated to reaching their health objectives.

However, because of its 8 km/h speed limit, this treadmill might not be enough for more seasoned runners. It is ideal for casual jogging and brisk walking, but may not be enough for individuals who want to push themselves.

It's also important to note that some customers have reported that the treadmill can make noise when in use, which may make it less suitable for exercise late at night or in shared areas.

Despite these criticisms, we believe that the ADVWIN 2-in-1 Treadmill is a wise option for the majority of casual exercisers, especially considering its practical and easy-to-use design.

Pros

Great price point.

Practical two-in-one design that can be used as an under-desk treadmill.

An engaging training experience with an integrated Bluetooth speaker.

Easy to store and requires no setup, conserving space.

Cons

Restricted speed range that might not be enough for experienced runners.

A few individuals have complained about issues with the customer support and handbook.

When under load, the noise level is noticeable.

Best under-desk treadmill

This treadmill makes working out convenient whether at home or at the office, encouraging regular exercise. Since we frequently find it difficult to find time to work out, having this equipment accessible is really helpful. It won't take up much room in your living area because of its small design. This also means you can use it in conjunction with an Australian standing desk and exercise while working at home!

For a home atmosphere, it's essential to concentrate on your workout goals without being distracted by noise. You can jog or stroll on this treadmill without turning your house into a noisy gym thanks to its quiet motor.

Mobility is also another important asset. When you need more space, you can effortlessly tuck it away, which is a characteristic that is valued in contemporary, small homes.

The powder-coated steel frame of this treadmill offers longevity, making it an economical purchase over time. Its sturdy structure and elegant white colour give your exercise equipment a refined touch. If you want to see how the Norflex compares to other underdesk treadmills we've reviewed in the market, check out this story next.

We found the Norflex treadmill selling for $329 on Amazon.

Pros

Has a modern and compact design.

Highly affordable and portable.

The anti-static flex-grip belt gives comfort and stability.

Cons

A relatively low weight limit of 90 kg.

A few consumers have mentioned that the belt needs to be adjusted frequently.

Despite being portable, its 31.6 kg weight might make it difficult for some.

Best treadmill with Bluetooth audio system

With its 2-in-1 versatility, this treadmill from Costway can be used for both walking and running. It is intended for customers who value having the option to work at a desk or engage in more strenuous activity. The machine runs silently, so you won't bother yourself or other people during your workout.

Many houses are cramped for space, therefore this treadmill's handy foldability helps to solve that problem. It's a hassle-free addition to your living area that requires no installation and can be relocated with ease thanks to its built-in wheels. For smaller home gyms or apartments, the ability to hide it beneath a bed or couch is a great advantage.

A fitness routine involves more than simply physical activity; it also frequently involves progress tracking and entertainment. Incorporating Bluetooth connectivity and an LED display are considered additions that enhance the user experience.

Wider-legged or more experienced runners, however, might find the treadmill's narrow belt and top speed unsatisfactory. Furthermore, even with its characteristics that make it portable, some people may find it difficult to move the treadmill due to its weight.

You can buy it for $419.95 on Amazon but its cheaper buying from Costway directly.

Pros

Adaptable two-in-one design for jogging and walking.

Has a silent 2.25 HP motor for workouts without interruption.

Simple setup and mobility for storage that takes up less room.

Cons

The maximum speed may not be enough for experienced runners.

For some users, the running belt can be too narrow.

Quite heavy at 34 kg.

Best foldable treadmill for runners

The Everfit Electric Treadmill is a good alternative to the other treadmills on our list because of its compact size and running speed of 12 km/hr which is really impressive.

On top of that, there are 12 programs to choose from including 3 incline levels to really give yourself a challenge. If you need a good cardio workout then this will provide that. All in all, this treadmill best replicates the feature-rich versions you'll find at your local gym.

Another highlight is the quiet operation of the motor. For us who value a peaceful home environment or wish to exercise without making a ruckus, this feature ensures that we can maintain fitness routines without undue disruption.

Plus, with a control panel that is both approachable and offers a variety of programmes, this treadmill caters well to different fitness needs. You can buy it on Amazon or check out Harvey Norman which has a good range of Everfit treadmills. Funny enough, you can even get it from Bunnings which is one of the cheaper places at $299.95.

Pros

Control panel with 12 preset programmes that are easy to use.

Silent engine that is suitable for apartment living.

Design that folds for easy storage.

Cons

The running belt needs to be manually lubricated.

Not all users will find a narrow belt width suitable.

Comparatively small maximum weight allowance.

Best budget treadmill for watching your favourite TV series or movies

Owning this treadmill seems like a step in the right direction for those of us aiming to maintain fitness while juggling a busy schedule. The integrated desktop allows you to stay active while keeping up with work or indulging in an episode of your favourite series. Meanwhile, the ease of storage is a thoughtful feature, making it a fine addition to any small living space.

As for workout quality, the ADVWIN Treadmill's range of preset programs and count-down modes are more than enough to achieve various fitness goals. Having Bluetooth connectivity takes the mundane out of running, letting us enjoy our favourite tunes and stay motivated.

It's worth considering that the weight limit restricts this treadmill's suitability for heavier individuals. And the fact that it's a relatively new product means we have to rely on limited consumer feedback.

Despite these points, the device's practicality cannot be overlooked, especially when it comes to merging home and gym environments seamlessly.

Pros

Sizable desktop and an LCD screen for tracking exercise and multitasking.

Bluetooth-enabled speaker to add music to your workout experience.

Wheels and a foldable design allow for simple transportation and storage.

Cons

The maximum speed of 10 km/hr may not suit all joggers and runners.

Are home treadmills good for you? We explain

There are many health benefits and advantages to using a home treadmill if you want to start exercising regularly. Because of its convenience, workouts can take place at any time, regardless of the weather or the hours the gym is open.



Home treadmills offer a reliable, convenient, and affordable fitness option for the whole family because they let users personalise their routines and work out in private.

They are also more affordable than gym subscriptions and offer a secure setting for exercise, which lowers the possibility of mishaps. When used frequently, home treadmills can help increase cardiovascular health and general fitness levels.

Home treadmills enable consumers to exercise regularly in a secure and economical setting by offering accessibility, customisation, and convenience. For individuals and families, home treadmills provide a useful way to increase fitness and well-being because of their flexibility in meeting schedules and personal preferences.

Pros of home treadmills

Ultra-convenient. Regardless of the weather or the hours of the gym, you can work out whenever you want with a home treadmill. This adaptability makes it easier for you to incorporate workouts into your schedule, which raises the possibility that you'll stick to a regular exercise programme.

The solitude. Using a treadmill at home to exercise provides solitude, which can be especially tempting for people who are self-conscious or uneasy working out in public. Without having to worry about people observing or criticising you, you may work out in the privacy of your own home.

Personalisation. With home treadmills, you may tailor your exercises to your tastes and objectives. By adjusting variables like pace, incline, and length, you can make your workout more pleasurable and customised. You can even watch TV or listen to your own music.

It's always there to use. Waiting for equipment to become available or the inconvenience of travelling to the gym might be major obstacles to regular exercise when you have a treadmill at home. Maintaining your general health and well-being as well as getting benefits from your workout programme depends on your consistency.

Accessibility. Everyone in your home can use a home treadmill, which makes it simpler for everyone to put their health and fitness first. Families with hectic schedules or people with mobility issues may find this accessibility very helpful.

The disadvantages of home treadmills

The initial cost might be high. Depending on the type and features you select, the initial cost of buying a home treadmill can be high. But, it's crucial to take into account how affordable it will be in the long run in comparison to other training options and gym subscriptions.

It will take up space. If you choose a larger, more feature-rich model, a treadmill might take up a lot of room in your home. Make sure you have enough room to store the treadmill while not in use and to utilise it, especially if you select a non-folding type.

Restricted variety. Although treadmills provide a flexible cardiovascular workout, they might not have as many exercise options as a gym, which might include group fitness classes, weight training equipment, and outdoor activities. To stay fit overall and avoid monotony, think about combining your treadmill workouts with different types of physical activity.

You need to maintain it. To guarantee optimum performance and longevity, home treadmills need to have regular maintenance performed, just like any other piece of exercise equipment. This could entail cleaning the apparatus, lubricating the belt, and routinely inspecting it for wear and tear. You might also need to set aside money over time for future maintenance or replacement components.

Possibility of boredom. If a person prefers group exercise courses or outdoor activities, they can find the repetitious nature of treadmill workouts dull or uninteresting. Use apps for virtual running, audiovisual entertainment, or interval training to mix up your workouts and prevent monotony.

Possibility of boredom. If a person prefers group exercise courses or outdoor activities, they can find the repetitious nature of treadmill workouts dull or uninteresting. Use apps for virtual running, audiovisual entertainment, or interval training to mix up your workouts and prevent monotony.

Potential knee problems. Running or walking on a treadmill can create impact forces that may stress the joints, including the knees and feet. This impact can be exacerbated if the treadmill has a hard surface or if the user overuses the treadmill without proper rest. You can manage this on your own by taking it easy on the treadmill, buying a good massage gun, or even looking into knee massagers which have many benefits

What you should be seeking in a good treadmill

Before you race off to buy a treadmill, we've outlined what you need to look for in a good quality Australian treadmill for the home.

It has decent motor power

It's important to examine the treadmill's motor power before making a decision. Select a treadmill with a continuous-duty motor; this type of motor suggests that you will be exerting consistent power while working out.



Aim for a motor with 2.0 to 2.5 horsepower if you want to stroll, while a motor with 3.0 horsepower or more might be necessary for runners. Furthermore, give preference to quieter motors because these typically indicate better performance.

Comes with a good running surface

Your comfort and safety on a treadmill are greatly influenced by the running surface. Seek for treadmills with a large surface area; for walkers, the treadmill should be at least 20 inches broad and 55 inches long.



To comfortably handle longer strides, runners should think about using a surface that is 60 inches or longer. It's also critical to verify the treadmill's weight capacity to make sure your weight can be supported without affecting stability or performance.



During exercise, textured surfaces help improve grip and decrease slippage.

Ample inclination and decline

By mimicking uphill climbs and downhill descents, adjustable inclination and decline settings give your workouts more adaptability. Choose treadmills that have automated inclination and decline changes to ensure smooth transitions between varying degrees of exertion.



Users who are interested in interval training or mimicking different terrain conditions may find these features especially helpful.

Variable speed range for you

Take into account the treadmill's speed range to make sure it fits your tastes and fitness objectives. Up to 4 mph may be plenty for walkers, but 10 mph or more may be necessary for runners. To improve your training experience, look for treadmills with responsive controls and smooth speed transitions.



Furthermore, think about treadmills with interval training features if you intend to include high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in your regimen.

Cushioning system to reduce foot impact

To lessen the strain on your joints and improve your general comfort while working out, a good cushioning system is crucial. Seek for treadmills that have efficient shock-absorbing technology to reduce your body's stress. By adjusting the cushioning settings, you can customise the treadmill surface's feel to suit your comfort preferences.

Has an easy-to-use console

The console provides key workout metrics and functions and acts as the treadmill's control centre. Seek for treadmills with consoles that are easy to use and straightforward, providing a clear view of parameters like speed, distance, duration, and calories burned. To improve your training experience, take into account extra features like heart rate monitors, pre-programmed programmes, and connectivity with fitness applications or entertainment choices.

Is stable and durable

When choosing a treadmill, stability and durability are crucial. To make sure the treadmill feels robust and secure when in use, test its stability by running and walking at different speeds. Seek for treadmills made with premium components like sturdy plastics and steel frames.



For additional information on the treadmill's long-term dependability and durability, look through user reviews and ratings.

Can be easily folded and stored away

Choose treadmills with folding mechanisms for convenient storage when not in use if you're short on space. Make sure the folding mechanism is reliable and simple to use.



To make sure the treadmill fits in your intended storage space without taking up too much space, take into account the treadmill's folded footprint.

Comes with warranty and customer service

Review the manufacturer's warranty provisions, paying particular attention to areas like labour, components, and the motor. Extended warranty durations are a sign of the manufacturer's faith in the robustness and quality of their product.



Take into account the manufacturer's standing as well as their history of providing excellent customer service and support.



You can feel even more at ease when you shop at stores that provide accommodating return policies and attentive customer support representatives.

Frequently asked questions

Which treadmill brands are known for durability and strong performance in Australia?

Brands such as NordicTrack, ProForm, and Life Fitness are well known for their robust performance and longevity in Australia. These treadmills are long-term reliable because they are made to resist heavy use and come with extensive warranties.

How can senior Australians find a treadmill that's safe and easy to use?

Australia's senior population should search for treadmills with big buttons, legible screens, and modest step-up heights. It is crucial to have safety elements like handrails and emergency stop cords. These factors are taken into consideration while designing treadmills, including the ProForm Performance 300i and Cubii.

What treadmills are available in Australia that offer the best value for under $500?