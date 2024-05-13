The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Home Affairs to receive budget boost

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 13 2024 - 6:25pm, first published 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has indicated a 'significant' investement into APS roles in the May 2024 budget. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has indicated a 'significant' investement into APS roles in the May 2024 budget. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

The Albanese government will back up its cultural overhaul of the Home Affairs department with a boost to baseline funding in Tuesday's budget, citing historic and chronic shortfalls.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.