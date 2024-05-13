The best Nespresso coffee machines in Australia

These items are hand-picked to make your shopping experience easier. ENTR Media and ACM may be provided with compensation from affiliate partners if you click though.

Picture Amazon.com.au

Some of the best coffee pod machines are ones from Nespresso or other brands that allow their high-quality and popular pods to be brewed.



Now, let's consider the standout models that combine user-friendly features with the capacity to produce cafe-quality coffee.

Here is our shortlist of the best Nespresso machines in Australia to buy:

Why we picked these favourite Nespresso coffee machines

Let's guide you through the top choices that stand out in the current market, helping you find a Nespresso machine that suits your coffee preferences and lifestyle.

Best Nespresso machine for espresso

Picture Amazon.com.au

The tiny design of the De'Longhi CitiZ allows it to blend in well with any kitchen surface. It produces excellent espresso shots with a creamy crema on top because of its high-pressure pump and quick heat-up. We value its ease of use, which is enabled by user-friendly features that make inserting the capsule and brewing hassle-free.

We also recognise that the machine has two programmable coffee settings that let you choose between an espresso and a lungo. Especially helpful is the adjustable cup support, which can hold everything from a small espresso cup to a large latte macchiato glass.



Because of its adaptability while maintaining a small size, the De'Longhi CitiZ is a convenient and popular choice.

Modern appliances must be energy-efficient, and this one doesn't let down in that regard. It is an environmentally and financially responsible choice because it shuts off gracefully after nine minutes of idleness.

At only $229 on Amazon, the De'Longhi CitiZ is a low to mid-tier pod machine that will make you smile every morning.

Pros

Incredibly simple to use, with programmed coffee options.

Compact design that's ideal for tiny kitchens.

Energy-saving with a function for automatic shut-off.

Cons

When operating, this model could be a bit noisier than some others.

Only using Nespresso pods to make coffee.

Not the most economical choice at all spending levels.

Best compact Nespresso machine

Picture Amazon.com.au

Breville's Essenza Mini provides a stylish way to meet your espresso needs without taking up a lot of counter space. Even in the smallest apartments, it will fit easily thanks to its incredibly small form. With just 25 seconds to heat up, your morning coffee will be ready in a matter of minutes, which is a godsend for those of us who prioritise timely caffeine consumption.

Nevertheless, the Essenza Mini's diminutive size is a representation of efficiency rather than just aesthetic appeal. It produces flavorful espresso with 19 bars of pressure, and its two programmable settings allow us to customise our coffee experience. This machine adjusts its output according to our preferences, whether we want a strong shot of espresso or a softer lungo.

Love an espresso? Check out the best stovetop espresso machines to buy.

But we also need to take into account the Essenza Mini's smaller water tank, which might not be ideal for households with lots of coffee drinkers. It's perfect for couples or singles.

Even though the machine prioritises Nespresso capsules and provides a reliable and diverse variety, we think it's necessary to consider the ongoing expenses and environmental effects of capsule coffee.

Lastly, a few consumers have expressed dissatisfaction with the drip tray, which is a small annoyance when you take into account the general practicality and functionality of this coffee maker.

Pros

Ultra-compact and space-saving design, ideal for tiny kitchen areas.

Programmable to create personalised lungo and espresso shots.

Fast heating means that your coffee will be ready in a matter of seconds.

Cons

A smaller water tank might need to be refilled more frequently.

Restricted to Nespresso capsules, which eventually get more expensive.

Reports of drip tray problems include sporadic leaks.

For single espresso and lungo drinkers

Picture Amazon.com.au

Next on our list is another compact pod machine that rivals Breville's Essenza Mini.

Coffee lovers who have a small kitchen may find the De'Longhi Nespresso Essenza Mini to be quite helpful. With its ability to draw a rich espresso shot, it demonstrates that good things really do come in little packages. It is a subtle addition to your kitchen or workstation without sacrificing quality, taking up very little counter space.

One of the main attractions is the ability to customise the coffee. Espresso and Lungo are the two preset cup sizes from which you can choose at any time of day. We can easily drink our coffee exactly the way we like it. In addition, the eco mode's convenience is impressive since it turns the machine off to conserve energy when it's not making coffee for you.

It is important to note, though, that although the Nespresso capsule method is convenient, it does restrict you to the brand's selection of coffee pods.

Meanwhile, those who enjoy cappuccinos or lattes might want to think about getting another milk frother. Finally, people who drink a lot of coffee may find that having to replace the little water tank is a bit of a hassle.

Pros

Small spaces benefit from its compact design.

Variable coffee selections to suit individual preferences.

Energy-saving with a function for automatic shut-off.

Cons

Only available in Nespresso capsules.

A small water tank might need to be filled up more often.

No integrated milk frother for beverages made with milk.

Best Nespresso pod machine with milk frother

The best Nespresso coffee machines in Australia

The Nespresso CitiZ & Milk machine from De'Longhi combines style and utility for coffee enthusiasts. Because of its small size and elegant black finish, it will not cause clutter on your benchtop and goes well with any type of design. The integrated Aeroccino3 creates dense milk foam that's perfect for a fluffy cappuccino or a flat white with only a push of a button.

The two customisable buttons are incredibly convenient, making morning procedures a breeze. No more adjusting settings to achieve your lungo or espresso every time you want it that way.

Not to be overlooked is the 19-bar pressure system, which guarantees that every cup of coffee is as fragrant and flavorful as one would anticipate from a fine dining establishment.

The energy-saving function is another one of our victories. The machine automatically shuts off after nine minutes of inactivity, which is a great way to save electricity without requiring additional effort from you. Still, we have to concede that there is a certain amount of diversity lost when using Nespresso capsules instead of ground coffee.

Furthermore, the cost might be too much for certain potential customers.

If you're looking for a hassle-free, tasty coffee and creamy milk that you can make at home, the De'Longhi Nespresso CitiZ & Milk is a good option to try.

Pros

Elegant and room-saving design perfect for contemporary kitchens.

Convenient built-in Aeroccino3 system for instantaneous, creamy milk froth.

Energy-saving with a function for automatic shut-off.

Cons

Not everyone will find plastic construction appealing.

Restricted to Nespresso capsules; may not be ideal for people who like ground coffee.

A more expensive choice than some other pod machine possibilities.

Versatile coffee and espresso machine with milk frother

Picture Amazon.com.au

With its one-touch operation, making a morning brew with this machine is a breeze. Every coffee capsule is read and brewed to perfection thanks to Centrifusion technology. Additionally, this machine has you covered whether you're looking for an espresso or a mug of coffee thanks to the many sizes that are available.

One of the machine's best features is its connectivity; equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, it automatically updates its software to ensure that your coffee experience is always optimal. Fans of milk-based coffees are also not left behind thanks to the included Aeroccino; fluffy lattes and cappuccinos are only a few minutes away.

The use of patented Nespresso capsules is required, which can restrict your selection of coffee and add to your monthly expenses. Furthermore, in small kitchens, the machine's size may require more counter space than is optimal.

Additionally, while the machine is generally easy to operate, some people may find the top closing mechanism a little difficult.

All things considered, this De'Longhi Nespresso machine combines technology and ease, making it a formidable option for individuals looking for a fuss-free, yet elegant coffee maker for their homes.

If you need a reliable Nespresso machine but want more coffee options then you can pick the De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next up from The Good Guys for $189. If they don't have it in stock, then the next best option is Amazon for $199.

Pros

Easy-to-use one-touch brewing mechanism.

Various coffee cup sizes are available.

Comes with a milk frother to make several kinds of coffee.

Cons

Needs certain capsules of Nespresso Vertuo.

It could be large for tiny cooking areas.

Some people find top mechanisms difficult, especially the elderly.

A high-performing option for families

Picture Amazon.com.au

Performance-wise, this machine stands out for how quickly it heats up, which lets us satisfy our needs for coffee without having to wait. It is superior to simpler machines since it comes with a steam wand, which allows us to create a velvety latte or a smooth flat white. Another useful feature that saves us time and makes maintenance easier is the automatic cleaning function.

The coffee cup sizes that can be programmed are quite appealing to us. They enable us to tailor our morning brews to individual preferences, be it a rich Lungo or a strong Ristretto.

For those who enjoy milk-based coffee and are always looking for the ideal taste, the Breville Creatista Uno is a delight to use because it has three levels of milk texturisation and temperature.

Unfortunately, it's not the quietest device in the neighbourhood. Its operating noise when in use calls attention to itself.

To maintain the machine's longevity and functionality, we also need to be vigilant about cleaning, particularly with the steam wand, which needs to be cleaned frequently to avoid clogs. Moreover, after prolonged usage, issues regarding durability may surface, just as with another device, but especially with coffee makers.

You can get the Breville Creatista Uno for $549 on Amazon.

Pros

Quick 3-second heat-up time for quick brewing of coffee.

An easy-to-use UI featuring customisable coffee settings.

Automatic steam wand for effortless cleaning and barista-style milk texturing.

Cons

There may be a lot of noise during operation.

Cleaning must be done frequently to avoid clogging.

Possible long-term durability issues.

A classy Nespresso machine with all the options

Picture Amazon.com.au

When you want a barista-style drink without all the bother, particularly for those hectic mornings, we think the De'Longhi Nespresso Gran Lattissima is a great option. The clever one-touch milk system allows you to quickly make an espresso macchiato, cappuccino, or latte macchiato with just a push of a button.

Due to the rapid 25-second heat-up time, your coffee is nearly ready right away. For those of us who are always eager to get our coffee fix, this is truly a blessing. Its sleek design and the fact that it won't take up much room make it a desirable addition to both large and small kitchens.

Although cleaning is rarely anyone's favourite task, it might be less of a chore of hate when parts are dishwasher-safe. The milk jug and detachable water tank are dishwasher-safe, so you can easily maintain the best possible condition for your coffee maker.

All things considered, the De'Longhi Gran Lattissima is a very good automatic capsule coffee maker that packs simplicity, flair, and convenience into a small unit.

The De'Longhi Gran Lattissima is an investment at $699 on Amazon.

Pros

Simple one-touch operation for a range of beverages.

Timely heating up improves convenience.

Dishwasher-safe components make cleaning easier.

Cons

Some people might want their coffee hotter.

Certain kitchen aesthetics may not be suited to plastic construction.

Seldom have there been issues with durability.

Best all-in-one coffee and espresso machine

Picture Amazon.com.au

We believe that this tastefully designed coffee maker is a seductive addition to any kitchen counter, especially for those who are eager to enjoy barista-caliber coffee at home. Its elegant, matte-white appearance emanates refinement and is sure to complement a variety of design styles. With a 3-second heat-up time, you can be sure that a delicious cup of coffee is just a few seconds away, making your morning rush more seamless.

Nespresso machines are well-known for their ease, and this particular model elevates that feature even further with its built-in steam wand. With the use of this feature, you may customise the temperature and texturization of the milk to create a variety of drinks, such as rich ristrettos and smooth lattes. We are aware, nevertheless, that such craftsmanship has an additional expense, and the cost of this sophisticated machine corresponds to its cutting-edge characteristics.

Although there is no denying the convenience of pods, we also recognise their limitations in terms of coffee diversity and environmental impact.

That being said, Nespresso does provide a recycling programme to help offset these drawbacks. Consider the benefits of instantaneous, premium coffee versus the drawbacks of recurring pod purchases while evaluating the Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus.

But in the quest for the ideal at-home coffee experience, this espresso machine presents a strong case for individuals who appreciate efficiency combined with personalisation.

Pros

Rapid heating and an easy-to-use interface.

Adaptable milk-frothing qualities.

Elegant and appealing design.

Cons

More expensive than entry-level models.

Variety in coffee is limited by reliance on Nespresso pods.

Extra cleanup is needed for the steam wand after each use.

What separates Nespresso coffee machines from other brands?

Nespresso machines are one of the leaders in the home coffee market. Here's why.

High-quality coffee pods

Nespresso sources its premium coffee beans by collaborating with coffee producers worldwide. To maintain the coffee's freshness and aroma, their coffee pods, sometimes referred to as Nespresso capsules, are hermetically sealed.



There are many different types of coffee available at Nespresso, such as single-origin coffees, mixes, and flavoured alternatives. A consistently great cup of coffee is ensured by the unique flavour profile and intensity that each pod is designed to offer.

Convenience

Nespresso machines are made to be straightforward and simple to operate. The majority of them have a one-touch operation, which makes making coffee quite easy. The machines heat up fast-typically in 25 to 30 seconds-so you can start sipping coffee right away.



Nespresso also has a subscription service called Nespresso Club, which allows you to get coffee pods regularly delivered to your door so you never run out.

Variety

To accommodate a wide range of palates, Nespresso provides a vast array of coffee flavours and intensities. They have a lot of alternatives with their OriginalLine and VertuoLine systems, ranging from strong espresso to softer lungo and from regular blends to special editions.



Popular Nespresso coffee blends include the round, balanced, and powerful Arpeggio, as well as the bold, full-bodied Ristretto.

They look great

Nespresso machines are renowned for their elegant and portable designs, which make them ideal for use in little spaces like workplaces or even on the go. To accommodate varied tastes and areas, the machines are available in a range of sizes and styles.



One of the smallest and most portable models, for instance, is the Nespresso Essenza Mini, which is ideal for apartments or dorm rooms.

Consistency

Every brew from a Nespresso machine is designed to yield predictable outcomes. Every time, the machines produce a rich and tasty cup of coffee by fully extracting the flavour and aroma from the coffee grinds using high-pressure extraction technology.



Nespresso capsules are also precisely portioned, guaranteeing the ideal ratio of coffee to water for maximum flavour.

Technology

To improve the coffee-making experience, Nespresso includes a few cutting-edge technologies in its machines. For instance, some models have programmable settings that let you alter the coffee's intensity and size.



Some have automated milk frothers that are used to make specialty drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. Nespresso has now added connectivity options to select its machines, giving you access to special features and recipes as well as smartphone app management over your machine.

What features should you look for in the Nespresso coffee machine range?

When considering coffee machines for the home, there are several features to look for to ensure you find one that meets your needs and preferences:

Temperature Control - To brew excellent espresso, the water must be kept at a constant temperature. To make sure the water stays at the perfect brewing temperature during the extraction process, look for devices with accurate temperature control mechanisms.

Grinder - While some espresso machines include built-in - While some espresso machines include built-in coffee grinders , some call for the use of a separate grinder or pre-ground coffee. The ability to ground fresh coffee beans on demand with built-in grinders ensures that your espresso will taste as fresh and flavorful as possible.

Milk Frothing Capability - If you favour milk-based espresso drinks such as lattes and cappuccinos, you might want to look into purchasing a machine that can steam and froth milk using an automatic milk frother or steam wand. For some, you might need a separate milk frother. If you don't want to steam the milk, you can consider a - If you favour milk-based espresso drinks such as lattes and cappuccinos, you might want to look into purchasing a machine that can steam and froth milk using an automatic milk frother or steam wand. For some, you might need a separate milk frother. If you don't want to steam the milk, you can consider a cold brew maker which involves a much simpler process to make a coffee.

Programmability - Pre-infusion time, brewing temperature, and shot volume are just a few of the programmable features that many advanced espresso machines have. With these, you can get consistent results and tailor your espresso to your preferences.

Easy Cleaning and Maintenance - To guarantee optimum performance and longevity, espresso machines need to be cleaned and maintained on a regular basis. For easier cleaning, look for appliances with water reservoirs, drip trays, and detachable brew heads. To make maintenance chores easier, several machines additionally feature descaling or self-cleaning features.

Size and style - Take into account the espresso machine's size and style to make sure it complements your aesthetic choices and fits nicely in your kitchen. Smaller areas benefit greatly from compact equipment, and contemporary kitchen décor can be enhanced by sleek and fashionable designs.

Budget - Lastly, take into account your spending limit and select an espresso maker that fits your budget while providing the features you require. Recall that purchasing a superior espresso machine can result in long-term cost savings when compared to purchasing coffee from cafés.

Nespresso have a range of coffee machines to choose from

Nespresso Essenza Mini, Pixie, and CitiZ OriginalLine are some of the best Nespresso machines, making them ideal for tiny kitchens. Using Nespresso's OriginalLine capsules, they make lungo shots and espresso, providing a one-touch operation for a quick and simple coffee preparation.



While the CitiZ adds customisable cup sizes and a sophisticated retro-modern style, the Pixie provides quick heat-up times and energy-saving features.

VertuoLine Machines - Using VertuoLine capsules, the Nespresso VertuoPlus and Vertuo Next brew espresso as well as larger coffee cups with a rich crema. They have centrifugal technology for extracting flavour and a range of drink sizes to suit different tastes. Convenience and customisation are ensured by the VertuoPlus's changeable water tanks and adjustable cup support.

Mini Essenza - Espresso The smallest Nespresso machine is the Essenza Mini, which comes in OriginalLine and VertuoLine varieties. It is perfect for espresso enthusiasts who have limited room since, despite its small size, it produces robust espresso or coffee with a single touch of the handle.

Pixie - Another little OriginalLine machine with a sleek appearance and quick heat-up periods is the Nespresso Pixie. In addition to energy-saving features like automatic power-off, it has customisable controls for lungo and espresso amounts.

CitiZ - The Nespresso CitiZ is an expensive OriginalLine machine with a sleek, classic design and cutting-edge capabilities including adjustable cup sizes and a collapsible drip tray. It offers the ease of Nespresso's capsule technology along with reliable espresso and coffee delivery.

Lattissima - The Lattissima line includes the Nespresso Lattissima Touch, which automatically froths and dispenses milk for milk-based espresso drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. With its pre-programmed drink options and adjustable milk froth density, it appeals to people who like its coffee creamy and rich.

Creatista - The Nespresso Creatista Plus is a high-end machine made for connoisseurs of handcrafted coffee. Its sophisticated milk-frothing technology, stainless steel build, and adjustable coffee settings let you try out a variety of recipes and methods.

Nespresso Gemini and Aguila are intended for use in cafés, restaurants, and offices on a commercial basis. Their larger water tanks, higher-capacity capsule bins, and adjustable settings to accommodate high-volume applications make them the perfect choice for companies looking for dependable and effective coffee solutions.

Frequently asked questions

Which Nespresso machine is best for home use?

Because of its simple design and small size, we think the Nespresso Citiz is a highly recommended machine for home use. It is perfect for home kitchens since it finds a balance between utility and space-saving.

What are the differences between the various Nespresso machines?

Nespresso machines differ in terms of brewing technology, size, and functionality. While some models, like the Essenza Mini, are more compact and concentrate only on espresso shots, others, like the Lattissima, include automatic milk frothing.

How do Nespresso Vertuo machines compare to Original machines?