'Absolutely stoked': Aurora Australis lights up night sky over Canberra

Canberrans are advised to look up on Monday night, with another wave of the southern lights expected to sweep across the sky.
The American National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is anticipating a bright night, with the southern aurora expected to peak around midnight.
Australian National University astrophysicist Dr Brad Tucker advised locals to "stay tuned" with a "pretty good" show forecast over southern Australia.
The Aurora Australis prediction follows a weekend of spectacular lights shows from Tasmania to Brisbane.
Photos have been all over social media, with ACT locals keen to get a glimpse of the Southern Lights.
Canberra photographer Grace Goodwin said that for those lucky enough to see the aurora on Sunday, it was an amazing night.
She joined hundreds of people on roads around Williamsdale and Tharwa to get a look at the lights.
"I went out there at about 9pm, it was pouring with rain, and I couldn't see anything. I was there for about half an hour, and then I was like, no tapping out, it's not fun standing in the rain," she said.
"I drove 100 metres down the road, and then the rain eased off, and I was like, Oh, maybe I'll pull up and, you know, see if the rain stops and it did.
"And then around 12am the stars started to make an appearance, and then, all of a sudden, you could just see on the horizon this red and pink glow in the sky.
"I've actually never seen it like in person before, so I was beside myself, couldn't contain my excitement."
Auroras are seen when the sun is at a particularly active stage of its cycle. Electrically charged particles from the solar wind collide with the upper layers of the earth's atmosphere, and the transfer of energy is released as light.
Self-described star lover Ms Goodwin said she's always been fascinated by the night sky.
It was a cold four hours outside on Sunday night, but for her, the photos were worth it.
"I was absolutely stoked. When the photo popped up on the back of my camera, I was like, 'Oh my God'," she said.
"So, yeah, it was an amazing experience."
For those keen to try their hand at aurora photography tonight, Ms Goodwin had a few tips.
She said iPhones work pretty well to capture the aurora, and while tripods are helpful, they're not a must.
"You just wanna use the long exposure though, because it's a lot more sensitive than your eyes," she said.
"You can also download apps that forecast the aurora, and look out for something called the K P Index, which needs to be quite high.
And Ms Goodwin said she'll be chasing auroras again on Monday, if the forecast stays good.
"I've been watching the readings, if it's looking good, there's a very good possibility," she said.
"I'll also be on the hunt for a new location because where I went on Saturday is apparently quite hectic at the moment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.