The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Origin attitude' puts Young on track for Blues redemption

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
May 13 2024 - 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hudson Young has unfinished business in State of Origin and he's hoping to get a chance of redemption when the NSW Blues squad is named in a fortnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.