Young gun's NRL future still bright despite Rapana's return: Raiders

Teenage rising star Chevy Stewart might be relegated back to NSW Cup courtesy of Jordan Rapana's welcome return from injury, but Canberra Raiders players are adamant the future is still very bright for the gutsy youngster.
The Raiders will head to Brisbane for Magic Round this week bolstered by the highly anticipated comeback of Rapana at fullback, after the veteran recovered from a meniscus tear suffered nearly six weeks ago.
Rapana will be aiming to pick up where he left off against the Bulldogs on Friday night in the No.1 role, where the 34-year-old played very well up until his knee injury.
Unfortunately for Stewart, after being rested before last weekend's bye, he is set to be dropped from the NRL squad indefinitely with Rapana's return, ending his brutal first-grade initiation, at least for now.
In the 18-year-old's three games from round six to eight, the rookie played fullback in one win and two losses, and certainly proved he's got an NRL future, with his brave performance in Canberra's loss to the Broncos a surprising highlight.
Stewart's teammates vehemently backed the Sydney product to be a superstar in years to come though, which is good news for the Raiders with the teen signed to the Green Machine until the end of 2026 with an option for 2027.
"Chevy's got a massive future here at the Raiders," second-rower Hudson Young said.
"In his games he was really tough. Sticky [coach Ricky Stuart] looked after him, and I'd say that's the way that Sticky will go - bring him in and out and keep giving him that experience. He's got a really long future in the NRL."
"I think he's gained a lot of confidence," another Raiders teammate, Matt Timoko, added.
"He was a very confident kid to begin with, but he's learned little things to work on and add to his craft.
"It shows how much Sticky has confidence in him, playing him at such a young age."
Rapana isn't the only change for the Raiders' clash against the Bulldogs.
Coach Stuart is expected to wield the axe to one of three backs from their last 17 - either Albert Hopoate, Nick Cotric or Xavier Savage.
Young revealed that Rapana at fullback and Savage on the wing are as good as locked in, leaving Hopoate or Cotric on the chopping block, barring any other injury or illness setbacks in the Raiders squad.
"I'd say [Rapana] will play fullback. He's looking really good. He trains really hard, prepares really well and he'll be ready to go," the back-rower said.
"Savage has got one wing, but I don't know which way Sticky will go with Hoppa [Hopoate] or Nicky [Cotric].
"I feel like Nicky played probably one of his best games in a long time [against Manly]."
The Magic Round festivities will come with extra motivation this year for the Raiders with a reunion of the 1994 premiership-winning team set to cheer on Canberra at Lang Park, and players to meet with the club legends after their game.
Young and Timoko were excited by the "special" occasion to celebrate the former Raiders' achievements, with the latter expecting to be a bit starstruck rubbing shoulders with Mal Meninga.
"He's probably one of the best centres to ever play the game, so being able to get the chance to connect with him will be pretty massive," Timoko said.
"I might be a bit nervous to talk to the big fella."
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Lang Park, 6pm
