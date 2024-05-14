The Raiders cavalry finally arrives: What it means for crucial stretch

The Canberra Raiders' cavalry is finally returning with fullback Jordan Rapana to follow skipper Elliott Whitehead's triumphant comeback and add some much-needed experience for Magic Round - and it couldn't come at a better time.
The Raiders face a crucial three-game stretch starting with the Bulldogs on Friday night, followed by a home clash against the Roosters and an away trip to face the Dolphins before their next bye.
With injuries to key players including halfback Jamal Fogarty, Origin prop Corey Horsburgh, and back-rower Zac Hosking, keeping the season on track until those stars are healthy is a focus.
Whitehead's impact upon his return against Manly was immense, and the Raiders are anticipating no different when Rapana boosts the spine in the No.1 jersey this week in Brisbane.
Seasoned winger Nick Cotric also won a spot over Albert Hopoate, who is now 18th man, with Xavier Savage backed to play on the other wing.
"Their experience is vital to the young boys, especially Ethan [Strange] and [Kaeo] Weekes in the halves," second-rower Hudson Young said.
"You saw how much Elliott lifted us, so I'm sure Jordan will do the same.
"We obviously had a little rough patch there with a few boys going down, but we get Jordan back which is a big lift. We all feed off him.
"You just watch how competitive [Rapana] is... he competes in every play, he's high energy and his experience is something that you can't replace."
In-form centre Matthew Timoko said Rapana's fearlessness at fullback is what makes him so dangerous, especially in transitioning from defence to attack.
"When we've had the younger boys come in, when there's tough moments of the game, sometimes they can shy away, but that's definitely not Rapa," Timoko explained.
"He takes the game by two hands and he's definitely going to be one to lead us out there on the paddock, not just by his words, but his actions too."
Horsburgh was flagged to return as early as this week and as late as round 13 after he suffered a groin strain against Parramatta just over five weeks ago.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has kept the Queenslander on ice for Magic Round, but Timoko believes Horsburgh is not far off.
"He's still in rehab at the moment, but I think he's progressing nicely," Timoko said.
"Personally, I can't wait to see him get back on the field. I know how big he was for us last year earning that Origin selection.
"He's a integral part of this team and we can't wait till he gets back, then a few other boys coming back in Hosko [Hosking] and Jamal later."
The Bulldogs will be hungry to upset the Raiders at Lang Park in what will be a milestone game, marking the 30th anniversary of Canberra's 1994 premiership win over Canterbury.
The Bulldogs haven't had a great run in recent seasons, but they sit ninth on the ladder and very nearly beat the Panthers last week.
"I think they'll come out firing," Timoko said.
"They've improved so much from the start of the year and they're only getting better. We know what we need to do.
"We're just getting back to us, doing our basics right and narrowing down our game plan so that we don't have to think about anything too much."
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Lang Park, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Simi Sasagi, 21. Peter Hola, 22. Hohepa Puru.
Teenage rising star Chevy Stewart might be relegated back to NSW Cup courtesy of Jordan Rapana's welcome return from injury, but Canberra Raiders players are adamant the future is still very bright for the gutsy youngster.
The Raiders will head to Brisbane for Magic Round this week bolstered by the highly anticipated comeback of Rapana at fullback, after the veteran recovered from a meniscus tear suffered nearly six weeks ago.
Rapana will be aiming to pick up where he left off against the Bulldogs on Friday night in the No.1 role, where the 34-year-old played very well up until his knee injury.
Unfortunately for Stewart, after being rested before last weekend's bye, he is set to be dropped from the NRL squad indefinitely with Rapana's return, ending his brutal first-grade initiation, at least for now.
In the 18-year-old's three games from round six to eight, the rookie played fullback in one win and two losses, and certainly proved he's got an NRL future, with his brave performance in Canberra's loss to the Broncos a surprising highlight.
Stewart's teammates vehemently backed the Sydney product to be a superstar in years to come though, which is good news for the Raiders with the teen signed to the Green Machine until the end of 2026 with an option for 2027.
"Chevy's got a massive future here at the Raiders," second-rower Hudson Young said.
"In his games he was really tough. Sticky [coach Ricky Stuart] looked after him, and I'd say that's the way that Sticky will go - bring him in and out and keep giving him that experience. He's got a really long future in the NRL."
"I think he's gained a lot of confidence," another Raiders teammate, Matt Timoko, added.
"He was a very confident kid to begin with, but he's learned little things to work on and add to his craft.
"It shows how much Sticky has confidence in him, playing him at such a young age."
Rapana isn't the only change for the Raiders' clash against the Bulldogs.
Coach Stuart is expected to wield the axe to one of three backs from their last 17 - either Albert Hopoate, Nick Cotric or Xavier Savage.
Young revealed that Rapana at fullback and Savage on the wing are as good as locked in, leaving Hopoate or Cotric on the chopping block, barring any other injury or illness setbacks in the Raiders squad.
"I'd say [Rapana] will play fullback. He's looking really good. He trains really hard, prepares really well and he'll be ready to go," the back-rower said.
"Savage has got one wing, but I don't know which way Sticky will go with Hoppa [Hopoate] or Nicky [Cotric].
"I feel like Nicky played probably one of his best games in a long time [against Manly]."
The Magic Round festivities will come with extra motivation this year for the Raiders with a reunion of the 1994 premiership-winning team set to cheer on Canberra at Lang Park, and players to meet with the club legends after their game.
Young and Timoko were excited by the "special" occasion to celebrate the former Raiders' achievements, with the latter expecting to be a bit starstruck rubbing shoulders with Mal Meninga.
"He's probably one of the best centres to ever play the game, so being able to get the chance to connect with him will be pretty massive," Timoko said.
"I might be a bit nervous to talk to the big fella."
