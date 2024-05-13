The ACT government's wishlist for the budget, tell us what you think

The ACT government has submitted its wish list for this year's federal budget to the Albanese government, hoping the Commonwealth will chip in on several major projects.
It's already received some good news with several projects already revealed to be getting funding, but is no doubt eagerly awaiting news on whether it will be getting any more.
But what do you think should be the priorities? We're asking readers to rank the ACT's submissions, based on what you think is most important. Use the form at the bottom of this article to let us know.
While not all details of the ACT government's wish list can be revealed, such as costs, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has revealed excerpts from a letter he sent to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in March.
Mr Barr asked for the federal government to commit to a 50/50 funding split on the progression of a sports, health and education precinct at Bruce. This would include funding for a new stadium.
The Chief Minister wants to build a 30,000-seat stadium at Bruce by 2033 and integrate it with the North Canberra Hospital, the Canberra Institute of Technology and the Australian Institute of Sport.
Mr Barr has also requested funding for the development of a new convention and entertainment precinct in Civic, including a large indoor entertainment pavilion.
Funding for light rail is always on the territory government's agenda. There has already been $50 million promised for early design works to Woden in the budget but works won't start on this stage until 2028 and won't finish until 2033.
The federal government is funding stage 2A of the project, from Civic to Commonwealth Park, which is contracted for $577 million.
Over a number of years the ACT government has also been pushing for the Commonwealth to cancel the territory's historic $100 million public housing debt.
But federal Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has already moved to dispel expectations this would be cancelled in this year's budget.
Not everything will be a surprise with the federal government already making a number of funding announcements for the territory.
Tell us what's most important to you in the federal budget by ranking the government's wish list below.
