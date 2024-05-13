7 best home printers every Australian home office needs

Printing from the comfort of one's home has become not just a convenience but a necessity for many in Australia.



Whether it's for printing out school assignments, photos from the latest family holiday, or documents for work-from-home tasks, the demand for a reliable home printer has surged.



Let's now take a closer look at some of the top contenders on the market, assessed for quality, efficiency, and user-friendliness.

Our top home printers for Australian households

Whether you're after a basic model for occasional use, a multifunction printer for a home office, or a high-end photo printer, our roundup will guide you to the perfect choice.

Best overall home printer

For Australian homes and students needing a versatile printer without fuss, the HP Envy 6034e makes for a sound choice due to its balance of features and ease of use.

With its easy setup and smart device integration, the HP Envy 6034e All-in-One printer is ideal for home use and educational purposes. With the help of HP's self-healing Wi-Fi, this device aims to lessen the disturbances in connectivity that frequently affect home printers.



Six months of printing under the HP+ plan is a great bonus that offers significant ink savings.

With the added features of printing, copying, scanning, and managing images, this printer becomes even more useful and fits a wide range of home and educational requirements.



Support for various paper sizes is a benefit for people who frequently print a variety of papers, from typical letter documents to little cards.

With a maximum print speed of 10 pages per minute for monochrome prints, the printer is a good option for home and academic printing needs, but it might not be the fastest on the market.



To effectively utilise its array of capabilities, users must also keep an HP account, have a steady internet connection, and only use Original HP Ink cartridges.

When selecting this approach, ongoing expenses should be taken into account. Furthermore, reports from users have highlighted instances of paper jams and error messages, which could negatively affect the user experience.

Pros

Simple to set up and self-repairing WiFi.

Includes six months of HP+ plan printing.

Ability to handle different paper sizes, making it appropriate for a range of tasks.

Cons

The 10 ppm black print limit may not be sufficient for everyone's speed requirements.

Requires continuous internet access and the use of HP+-compatible original HP ink cartridges.

Best black and white printer

Canon's PIXMA Home TS3160 printer may be a good option for those of us searching for a little printer. Because of its small size, it may be discreetly integrated into a range of residential settings.



This device is capable of handling a wide range of tasks, including printing papers and images, making it ideal for occasional printing jobs.

This Canon printer comes in extremely handy when we need to print rapidly from our phones or tablets. The ease of using cords is removed by the Wi-Fi functionality, making for a more streamlined and practical experience.



The capability to print from many cloud-based platforms, which streamlines the process of printing our papers from the internet to paper, is another benefit.

It's crucial to keep in mind that colour printing isn't an option due to the printer's monochrome output. Additionally, it does not have an automated document feeder, which for those of us who handle many pages frequently, may be a deal breaker.

And while setup shouldn't scare us, it could take some perseverance to get over the initial configuration - especially for those of us who aren't as tech-savvy.

You can get Canon's PIXMA Home TS3160 printer for $74.95 on Amazon.

Pros

Small spaces benefit greatly from its compact design.

Mobile device communication is made easier with wireless printing.

The availability of cloud services increases printing flexibility.

Cons

Some may not find black-and-white output to be suitable.

Not a bulk document feeder for copying or scanning.

A workhorse for the home office

We find that the Brother MFC-L2730DW prioritises efficiency and convenience in its design, as evidenced by its big Automatic Document Feeder and integrated wifi capabilities. You can print from several locations inside your network since mobile and tablet connectivity keeps you from being restricted to a desk.

The device has a sizable touchscreen, that contributes to its user-friendly interface and sturdy construction. Not only do quick print and scan times save time, but they also maintain uninterrupted workflow, which is essential in any fast-paced setting.

This printer's energy efficiency is yet another great point. It is an environmentally responsible investment that also maintains low running costs because it complies with environmental criteria like Energy Star.

This printer is a smart option for companies and households trying to reduce energy use without sacrificing productivity.

If you need an all-in-one solution for the home office then you pick this up on Amazon for $394.96 but its cheaper buying from Brother for $309.

Pros

For a multitude of activities, the all-in-one capability (print, scan, copy, and fax) maximises efficiency.

Wireless connectivity eliminates the mess of cords and makes it simple to print from a variety of devices.

Double-sided printing is more environmentally friendly and reduces the need for paper.

Cons

You should not use the monochrome output for jobs that call for colour printing.

This printer may be a little heavier than other machines in its class.

Even though the first toner had a good yield, toner replacement costs might mount up over time.

A cheap option for occasional printing, scanning and copying

Our top priorities when choosing a printer for home use are functionality and ease of setup. Simple steps and helpful Canon PrintAssist instructions are promised with the Canon PIXMA Home TS5160. It is a multitasking device that can effortlessly print, scan, and copy.

You won't be scratching your head over the interface because of its easy navigation and LCD display. Additionally, a complete complement of inks is included, allowing for instant use right out of the box.

It is crucial to be able to print from a variety of devices in today's connected society. By providing mobile and cloud printing options like Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print, the PIXMA Home TS5160 rises to the occasion.



The sharing of memories is slightly improved by the extra ease of the Message in Print application, which allows users to insert messages in their prints.

This printer is a good fit for people with minimal requirements or those who print rarely. For those who intend to use their printer more frequently, it's crucial to take into account the eventual expense of replacing ink.

Furthermore, even with all of its advantages, the first setup may take some time. This multipurpose printer is a true gem for the average home user who appreciates simplicity and quality.

Pros

Flexible printing choices, such as cloud-based and mobile services.

Simple to use, featuring an adjustable front panel and an easy-to-use interface.

It includes a complete set of inks, so you can start using it right away.

Cons

The initial setup could require some time.

Cartridges for ink may be an ongoing expense.

Mainly intended for mild use, therefore, it might not be suitable for everyone.

Best for versatility and ease of use

The user-centric features of Canon's PIXMA TR8660a set it apart and make it simple to set up and operate. It is going to be a game-changer for your home office because of its dual paper feeder, which makes it possible to handle a variety of printing chores efficiently. Additionally, photographers will value the excellent photo prints this model produces, which will elevate your visual projects with breathtaking clarity.

Although the TR8660a has a high functionality rating, there are some issues. A little perseverance and possibly some debugging may be required as some users have had difficulties when establishing a wireless connection.

Its hefty 7.9 kg weight can be problematic if you have limited room on your desk. Finally, you may find it strange that the front control panel needs to be raised to print; this is something to consider depending on how your workspace is set up.

Overall, the TR8660a lives up to Canon's reputation as a manufacturer of sturdy and dependable home office equipment. Because of its inkjet technology, your printouts will have clear documents and brilliant colours.

The benefits of this model provide a strong case for its installation in your home office, even despite a few minor shortcomings. The PIXMA TR8660a might be a great addition to your home productivity collection if you value functionality above glitz.

Pros

An easy-to-use setup procedure.

Two feeders increase output.

Outstanding quality for a photo print.

Cons

Wi-Fi access is not always reliable.

Big sizes might not work well in cramped areas.

For some people, the front control panel design may be inconvenient.

Best printer for value for money

The WorkForce WF-4835 from Epson uses PrecisionCore technology to easily meet most home office printing needs. Because it can easily print high-quality images from smartphones and tablets, it's a great option for people who value efficiency above all else. Furthermore, printing is much easier with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct since there are no bulky connections needed.

Another noteworthy feature is auto-duplex, which helps users conserve paper by automatically printing on both sides without any human intervention. These characteristics highlight how well-suited it is for a busy home office where efficiency and cost are top priorities.

It is impossible to ignore the setup procedure, which some people may find tiresome, even with the obvious benefits. A small percentage of users have also voiced concerns about paper feed. Despite the printer's relatively small design, consumers with limited room may find its height to be a deciding factor.

Overall, the WF-4835's extensive capability considerably outweighs these drawbacks, making it a dependable option for anyone in need of a proficient home printer.

Pros

Allows for wireless printing from a range of devices.

Has auto-duplex capabilities.

PrecisionCore technology improves output.

Cons

The initial setup may take a while.

Paper jams were experienced by a few users.

Bigger sizes might not work in every location.

Cheap printer on Amazon

For individuals who don't need to use a printer frequently, the HP DeskJet 2330 is a practical choice because it offers dependable performance for routine printing chores. Being the top printer supplier in the world, HP guarantees reliability and quality. This device offers a decent balance between capability and affordability, handling printing, scanning, and copying with ease.

The HP Smart app's assistance with a straightforward PC setup is one of this printer's key advantages. For those who prefer simpler technologies, the USB port facilitates a hassle-free direct connection to your computer by eliminating the need for wireless networking.

The printer's exclusive reliance on USB for connectivity could pose a limitation for many individuals, particularly in a world where wireless communication is becoming more common. Furthermore, the dearth of comprehensive feedback coupled with the relatively small number of user evaluations slightly limits our confidence in its efficacy.

However, the HP DeskJet 2330 can be a good option for printing requirements in a small home or office setting given its reasonable price point and HP's reputation.

Pros

Fewer replacements are necessary with high-yield ink cartridges.

USB connectivity for a simple configuration.

Quick print times that are appropriate for tasks at the home office

Cons

Restricted to USB connections and lacking wireless functionality.

14 ratings in total, which could not accurately represent the experiences of many users.

Only print papers in monochrome at high speeds.

The different types of home printers you can buy

There are numerous varieties of home printers on the market, each with unique advantages and purposes:

Printers with inkjets - For household use, inkjet printers with ink tanks are a popular and adaptable option. They function by misting microscopic ink droplets onto paper to produce text and images. High-quality prints can be produced using inkjet printers, particularly for colour documents and images. Compared to other printer kinds, they may have greater recurring ink expenses, but they are typically more economical upfront.

Laser-based printers - To print images on paper, a laser printer employs a laser beam and toner cartridges. They are well-known for producing crisp text and quick printing, which makes them perfect for printing a lot of text documents. Compared to inkjet printers, laser printers often have higher initial expenses but offer lower recurring costs per page. They are ideal for homes with high printing requirements or for home offices.

Multifunction printers, or all-in-one printers - All-in-one printers are devices that integrate printing, scanning, copying, and occasionally faxing functions into one unit. They are adaptable and economical solutions for small-space dwellings. Both inkjet and laser versions of all-in-one printers are available to meet different printing requirements and tastes.

Printers for photos - A photo printer is made especially to print fine art photographs. To create vivid and intricate images, a photo printer uses specialised photo paper and cutting-edge inkjet technology. Photo printers are available in many sizes, ranging from small, portable versions to larger desktop machines. For those who enjoy taking pictures and would like to print their digital images at home, these are perfect.

Need a printer? These are the features you should look for

Print quality

Seek out printers with a high DPI rating (dots per inch) to get the best print quality. A DPI of 600 or above usually results in crisp, readable text for text documents. For colourful and detailed printing quality, look at printers that have a DPI value of at least 2400x1200 or higher for printing images.

Printing speed

Pages per minute (PPM) is a common unit of measurement for printing speed. Generally speaking, laser printers print more quickly than inkjet printers. If you routinely print huge amounts of paper, you might want to look into a printer with a higher PPM rating-20 PPM or greater, for example.

Wireless communication

Make sure the printer is Wi-Fi compatible so you may print wirelessly from your tablet, smartphone, or computer. To connect your printer to your home Wi-Fi network, look for models that have simple setup procedures. The printer should also be compatible with Australian VPNs which are commonly used to protect against privacy and security issues.

Printing from a mobile device

Verify whether the printer is compatible with widely used mobile printing protocols, such as Google Cloud Print for Android devices or AirPrint for iOS devices. Because of this, you can print straight from your mobile device without first transferring data to a computer.

Complete functionality

An all-in-one printer is a good option if you require scanning, copying, and faxing in addition to printing. If you need to scan and copy a lot of pages rapidly, look for features like automatic document feeders (ADF) and integrated fax capabilities.

Printing in duplex

By automatically printing on both sides of the paper, duplex printing helps you save time and use less paper. Seek for printers that can print two sides of an image simultaneously, using either manual or automatic duplexing.

Managing paper

Examine the printer's paper handling capabilities, taking into account the sizes and types of paper it can handle. Seek for printers that have movable paper trays that can hold different kinds of paper and specialist materials like cardstock and envelopes.

Usability

Seek for printers with controls that are easy to use, instructions that are clear, and an intuitive interface. It can be less frustrating to access settings and complete printing operations using touchscreen displays or simple button layouts.

Efficiency of ink

With printers that have separate ink cartridges for every colour, you may replace just the colours that are almost out, cutting down on wastage and ink replacement expenses. Furthermore, certain printers have ink-saving options or modes that help you get more use out of your cartridges.

The price of consumables

Think about the recurring expenses for the printer's toner or ink cartridges. To calculate the cost per page, compare the pricing of replacement cartridges for various printer types and account for each cartridge's anticipated page yield. Certain printers include alternatives for bulk ink refills or subscription services, which might result in cost savings over time.

Frequently asked questions

What are the top-rated all-in-one printers for home usage in Australia?

In our opinion, we believe the best all-in-one printers are the HP Envy 6034e All-in-One and the Canon PIXMA MG5765. For home usage, they provide excellent printing, scanning, and copying capabilities.

Which printers offer the most affordable ink options for Australian households?

Reputable for their reasonably priced ink solutions are the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 and the Brother DCP-J1100DW. High-yield cartridges and ink tank systems enable them to print at a low cost per page. These printers are stocked at places such as Big W and Office Works.

What is the most reliable home printer available for under $200 in Australia?

For people on a budget of less than $200, the HP Envy 5030 is a dependable option. It is a well-liked choice for residential use since it strikes a balance between quality and cost.

Which printer should a student in Australia consider for the best value and performance?

Students looking for a printer that combines performance and value should have a look at the Canon PIXMA TS6220. It prints assignments and projects with clarity and comes with reasonably priced ink cartridges.

What are the top contenders for the best home printer under $100 in Australia?