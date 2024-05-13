The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Households cut back at the supermarket, but spend big in other areas

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
May 14 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Households are reducing their spend at supermarkets, restaurants and cafes, but are forking out more on food delivery and grocery box subscriptions, new data has revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Economics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.