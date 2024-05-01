Best bladeless cooling fans for Australian homes

This story may include affiliate links with ENTR Media partners who may be provided with compensation if you click through.

Picture Amazon.com.au

Bladeless fan cooling fans have significant advantages over their older bladed counterparts and therefore have become a feature in Australian homes.



But if you have never owned one before then knowing which one to choose can be challenging.

We have shortlisted a selection of the best five bladeless fans in Australia:

Our bladeless cooling fan picks explained

We've done the homework for you and put up a list of the top bladeless cooling fans on the market, taking affordability, design, and efficiency into consideration.



There is a range of models and features to meet different needs and preferences, all of which are accessible in Australia, whether you're searching for a sleek bladeless tower fan for your living room or a small option for your office.

The best bladeless fan you can buy

Picture Amazon.com.au

It comes as no surprise that the top bladeless fan is from Dyson. I'm amazed at how well the Dyson Pure Cool Formaldehyde circulates and purifies air after using it at my home office. The unit looks sleek and contemporary and it's probably the nicest-looking bladeless fan you can get.



Dyson bladeless fans have the added advantage of coming with HEPA filters so you don't need to buy an air purifier.

Related reading: The best air purifiers in Australia.

With its simple touch controls and real-time air quality detection and reporting, this bladeless tower fan is a delight to operate. You can actually control it hands-free with your voice or via the Dyson Link app on your mobile device.

The pricing point may be a little high, on the downside but if you want quality then you're going to have to pay for it. There are cheaper alternatives further down our list for people on a tight budget.

However, considering the fan's unique design and health benefits, the cost seems reasonable. However, because the coverage area is limited to 81 m3, bigger rooms may require more units in order to effectively purify the air. One of the biggest selling points is its HEPA filter which removes 99.95 per cent of airborne particles from your home or office.

The Dyson Pure Cool TP09 is more than just a basic fan; it's a sophisticated air-purifying partner that thrives at fusing style and functionality.

Pros

Effectively cools and cleanses the air.

Does not require changing the filter to destroy formaldehyde.

Completely sealed to HEPA H13 specifications.

Cons

The price could be more than typical fans.

Restricted to 81 m of air purification.

Those who prefer classic fans with visible blades might find this unsuitable.

Best set and forget bladeless fan

Best bladeless cooling fans for Australian homes

Next on our list is the Dyson TP07 Purifier Cool Tower Fan.

The TP07 comes with a HEPA filter that removes 99.95 per cent of airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns. It can sense and display real-time air quality and then react to it automatically. If you prefer a set-and-forget option, then this model should be considered.

Its oscillation feature works pretty well, dispersing cool air evenly throughout the entire space - a crucial feature for Australia's intense summer heat.

Related story: The best dehumidifiers for Australian homes.

Another plus is how simple it is to operate the fan. It is quite convenient to change the settings from anywhere in the room via voice or the Dyson Link mobile app. These minor comforts are what set the Dyson TP07 apart.

Although this is a Dyson bladeless fan, you should take into account its larger weight because it is a little more difficult to maneuver around the house than lighter ones. If you think this is going to be an issue then go with the Dyson Pure Cool TP09.

Furthermore, not everyone can afford the premium price tag, but for those who are prepared to shell out the cash, the features and quality may make it worthwhile. Though there aren't many reviews online, our experience was excellent.



The Dyson TP07 is a high-end, dependable bladeless fan that is certainly worth taking into consideration if you're in the market for one.

You can get the Dyson fan for $949 from the Good Guys.

Pros

Cutting-edge bladeless design is secure for children and animals.

Excellent oscillation function uniformly distributes air.

Easy to use and convenient is the remote control.

Cons

Greater cost in comparison to other fans available.

Few online reviews.

Heavier than others, which reduces portability.

Affordable bladeless fan with air cleaning features

Picture Amazon.com.au

Essentially, the YOPOWER bladeless tower fan is a cheaper option that resembles the appearance of a more expensive Dyson model. But its similarities with Dyson stop there.

It has a sleek appearance that adds a contemporary touch to a room. The integrated air filtration feature was my favourite because it significantly decreased the amount of dust in the air and made my space seem fresher.

Using the remote control, there are 24 settings available ranging from a mild draft to a stronger airflow. On warmer days, the oscillation feature of the fan ensures that air reaches more areas of the room. The airflow strength did, however, seem to decrease with distance. And since it's a floor unit connected to a power outlet, it lacked the portability of certain cordless options.

The fan wasn't as quiet as we hoped on its fastest settings. As a result, it might not be the best option for people who require a near-silent operation, such as light sleepers or people who prefer a quiet workspace. You can pick it up from Amazon for just $129.99.

Pros

Weighs 2.8kg, a highly portable bladeless fan.

Great price point and value for money.

Numerous speed settings enable customised comfort.

Cons

May not give certain people enough airflow at a distance.

Restricted to corded use, making portability difficult.

Can be a bit noisy.

Best dual oscillating bladeless fan

Picture Amazon.com.au

Don't be confused with our next pick. De'Longhi don't just make good quality coffee machines, they have an excellent range of bladeless fans too. Although the De'Longhi Tower Fan doesn't look as sleek as the Dyson models, it has a robust construction and contemporary, streamlined design. It requires no assembly and will be ready to go as soon as you take it out of the box.

Switching between the three fan speeds and wind modes using the touch LED display is straightforward but you can also use the remote control that comes with it. Unlike the Dyson models, it doesn't have any smart capabilities but then again, you can expect those features for its price point either.

The sleep mode creates a soft and calming breeze that is barely audible. Rooms are kept cool by the 360-degree oscillation, but the real benefit is the dual oscillating function which makes the fan hit above its average.

Pros

Effectively sweeps air with a 360-degree oscillation.

Has a convenient remote control and easy-to-use controls.

Silent functioning, ideal for a restful night's sleep.

Cons

Only comes in white.

Costly in comparison to other models.

Larger designs require more room.

Cheap pedestal bladeless fan

Picture Amazon.com.au

For a pedestal tower fan that only costs $79.99 on Amazon, we were impressed with how quietly it operates. It's hardly heard on the lowest level, which makes it a discreet addition to the home office.

One thing that makes me proud is the remote control, especially when you want to change the settings whilst in bed. The ease of use, which permits adjustments without requiring one to stand up, is noteworthy.

It is possible to customise the cooling experience with the three modes that are available. There's a preset for any occasion, be it the usual mode for everyday use, the sleep mode for a softer breeze, or the natural wind mode that simulates an outside atmosphere.

It is quite lightweight, which makes transporting it between rooms easy, however, some people might mistake weight for durability. Furthermore, larger spaces could require a fan with a wider reach, even though the 60-degree oscillation fits nicely across my smaller rooms.

Depending on one's tastes, the sleep mode, which alternates between airflow and pause times, might be a mixed bag. Although it can help with a decent night's sleep, some people might prefer a more steady flow of air.

If cost, simplicity, and silent operation are your top priorities then this will be an affordable option. It only costs $79.99 on Amazon.

Pros

Silent functioning makes it ideal for sleep or work without interruption.

Remote fluid control provides hassle-free operation from a distance.

Different cooling demands and preferences are accommodated by versatile settings.

Cons

Because of the lightweight design, it can be less robust.

Only 60 degrees of oscillation, which is less than some rivals.

Those who desire constant airflow may find that the sleep mode operation is not ideal.

Spending limit

Bladeless fans are usually more expensive because of their sophisticated design and cutting-edge technology. Depending on the brand, features, and size of the fan, prices can range from reasonably priced to costly. Think about the long-term benefits of purchasing a better bladeless fan as opposed to a less expensive model that might not have the same durability or performance.

Dimensions of the room

The best places for bladeless fans to work are small to medium-sized spaces. To get the best airflow, larger spaces can need more than one fan or a mix of bladeless and conventional fans. To make sure there is enough circulation, measure the area in the room you intend to operate the fan in and compare the results to the fan's airflow capacity.

Airflow strength

Typically, airflow power is expressed in litres per second (L/s) or cubic feet per minute (CFM). The fan can move more air if its CFM or L/s rating is higher. Seek out bladeless fans that have airflow settings that you may change to suit your preferences and the size of the room.

Level of noise

Even though bladeless fans are usually quieter than conventional fans, noise is nevertheless produced by them, especially when operating at higher fan speeds. Take into account the fan's noise level, particularly if you intend to use it in a quiet area like a bedroom where loud noises could be bothersome.

Features for safety

Because they are safer, bladeless fans are frequently preferred, particularly in homes with young children or animals. To reduce the chance of injury, look for features like automatic shut-off when turned over or a bladeless design. Additionally, certain versions might contain kid lock mechanisms to keep inquisitive hands from messing with the settings.

Design and visual appeal

Because of their sleek, contemporary forms, bladeless fans are a stylish complement to any space.

Think about the fan's appearance and how well it will complement your current décor. To complement various interior design trends, several firms provide an assortment of colours and finishes.

Cleaning ease

Bladeless fans require less cleaning than typical fans with blades because they don't have any to gather dust on. To guarantee effective airflow over time and ease maintenance, look for models with washable and replaceable air filters or grilles.

Extra elements

Additional features are often included with bladeless fans to improve use and convenience. These could include timers for automated shut-off, remote controls, oscillation settings for broader air distribution and air purifying features to eliminate allergens and pollutants from the air.

Should you invest in a bladeless fan?

Purchasing a bladeless fan combines simplicity, safety, and contemporary design. Bladeless fans offer a safer alternative for homes with kids or pets because of their unique design, which removes the possibility of unintentional damage.



Their sleek and contemporary design also improves the aesthetics of any space, acting as a chic piece of décor in addition to a useful appliance.

Additionally, bladeless fans tend to be quieter than conventional fans, which creates a calmer atmosphere-especially in bedrooms or other quiet areas. Because they don't have blades, they're easier to clean, which increases their convenience factor while also ensuring effective airflow over time and minimising maintenance.

Bladeless fans cost more, but for those looking for a cooling solution that combines convenience, safety, and style, they are worth it because of their low maintenance requirements, safety features, and attractive appearance.

Here are the pros and cons to weigh-up

Pros

They are safer : Due to the absence of exposed blades, bladeless fans are seen to be safer than standard fans. This is especially true for homes with young children or pets, as it lowers the possibility of injury.

Modern styling : Bladeless fans give any space a modern feel with its streamlined, futuristic appearance. In addition to serving as useful appliances, they are frequently seen as fashionable décor items.

Silent operation : Compared to standard fans, bladeless fans are often quieter, creating a more tranquil atmosphere-especially in bedrooms and other quiet areas where noise can be bothersome.

Even air dispersion : The bladeless design eliminates the occasionally choppy feeling associated with regular fans by enabling smoother airflow and more even dispersion of air throughout the space.

Easier to clean: Bladeless fans require less upkeep and cleaning because their blades are not exposed. Because there are no blades or grilles to collect dust, maintenance is simple.

Cons

They are more costly : Because of their cutting-edge technology and stylish designs, bladeless fans usually have a higher price tag than regular fans. Customers who are on a tight budget may be put off by this.

Restricted airflow range : Although bladeless fans distribute air evenly, their airflow range may be more constrained than that of regular fans, particularly in larger rooms or areas.

Restricted design options : While bladeless fans have a sleek and contemporary appearance, there may not be as many design options as there are for traditional fans, which are available in a larger variety of sizes, designs, and colours.

Less customisable : In comparison to traditional fans, some bladeless fans could provide fewer customisation choices, especially when it comes to height, tilt, and oscillation settings.

Dependency on technology: Compared to more straightforward conventional fans, bladeless fans may be more prone to malfunctions or breakdowns since they rely on sophisticated technology to function.

Dyson makes great bladeless towers, but are there good alternatives?

Although Dyson is well-known for producing excellent bladeless tower fans, there are a number of other companies that provide similar products.



Several notable substitutes for fans of the Dyson bladeless tower are as follows:

Lasko : Lasko is a manufacturer of a variety of tower fans with features including oscillation, remote control operation, and variable speed settings. These fans have comparable bladeless designs. Their bladeless tower fans still offer effective airflow and a contemporary look, but they are frequently less expensive than Dyson models.

Honeywell : Honeywell is a manufacturer of bladeless tower fans with cutting-edge features and designs, including remote control operation, changeable airflow settings, and oscillation. Their admirers cite their dependability and effectiveness as a cost-effective substitute for Dyson.

Bionaire : Bionaire provides bladeless tower fans with cutting-edge features including sleep timers, adjustable airflow modes, and air purification ionisers. Their fans are a competitive alternative to Dyson because of their design, which offers silent operation and effective air circulation.

PureFlow : With a focus on bladeless fan technology, PureFlow provides tower fans with programmable timers, touch controls, and a 90-degree oscillation. Their admirers emphasise energy economy and silent operation, making them a strong competitor to Dyson's products.

Ozeri: This company makes elegant, bladeless tower fans with features like remote control operation, customisable airflow rates, and 3D airflow technology. Their fans are a well-liked substitute for Dyson fans because of their reputation for being reasonably priced and efficient at cooling huge areas.

Frequently asked questions

What are the top-rated bladeless fans available in Australia?

The Dyson Cool Air Multiplier and the Xiaomi Mi Smart Tower Fan are two of the best bladeless fans available in Australia, in my opinion. Customers value their fashionable designs and effective ventilation.

Which bladeless fans have built-in purifiers?

With an integrated air purifier that efficiently removes allergens and pollutants from the air, the Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower stands out from the competition. The Samsung Air Purifier with Bladeless Fan, renowned for its air-purifying qualities, is an additional choice.

Are bladeless fans better for cooling your room?