Best bladeless cooling fans for Australian homes

Bladeless fan cooling fans have significant advantages over their older bladed counterparts and therefore have become a feature in Australian homes.
But if you have never owned one before then knowing which one to choose can be challenging.
We have shortlisted a selection of the best five bladeless fans in Australia:
We've done the homework for you and put up a list of the top bladeless cooling fans on the market, taking affordability, design, and efficiency into consideration.
There is a range of models and features to meet different needs and preferences, all of which are accessible in Australia, whether you're searching for a sleek bladeless tower fan for your living room or a small option for your office.
It comes as no surprise that the top bladeless fan is from Dyson. I'm amazed at how well the Dyson Pure Cool Formaldehyde circulates and purifies air after using it at my home office. The unit looks sleek and contemporary and it's probably the nicest-looking bladeless fan you can get.
Dyson bladeless fans have the added advantage of coming with HEPA filters so you don't need to buy an air purifier.
With its simple touch controls and real-time air quality detection and reporting, this bladeless tower fan is a delight to operate. You can actually control it hands-free with your voice or via the Dyson Link app on your mobile device.
The pricing point may be a little high, on the downside but if you want quality then you're going to have to pay for it. There are cheaper alternatives further down our list for people on a tight budget.
However, considering the fan's unique design and health benefits, the cost seems reasonable. However, because the coverage area is limited to 81 m3, bigger rooms may require more units in order to effectively purify the air. One of the biggest selling points is its HEPA filter which removes 99.95 per cent of airborne particles from your home or office.
The Dyson Pure Cool TP09 is more than just a basic fan; it's a sophisticated air-purifying partner that thrives at fusing style and functionality.
You can get the Dyson Pure Cool TP09 from The Good Guys for $899, or on Amazon for $901.85.
Next on our list is the Dyson TP07 Purifier Cool Tower Fan.
The TP07 comes with a HEPA filter that removes 99.95 per cent of airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns. It can sense and display real-time air quality and then react to it automatically. If you prefer a set-and-forget option, then this model should be considered.
Its oscillation feature works pretty well, dispersing cool air evenly throughout the entire space - a crucial feature for Australia's intense summer heat.
Another plus is how simple it is to operate the fan. It is quite convenient to change the settings from anywhere in the room via voice or the Dyson Link mobile app. These minor comforts are what set the Dyson TP07 apart.
Although this is a Dyson bladeless fan, you should take into account its larger weight because it is a little more difficult to maneuver around the house than lighter ones. If you think this is going to be an issue then go with the Dyson Pure Cool TP09.
Furthermore, not everyone can afford the premium price tag, but for those who are prepared to shell out the cash, the features and quality may make it worthwhile. Though there aren't many reviews online, our experience was excellent.
The Dyson TP07 is a high-end, dependable bladeless fan that is certainly worth taking into consideration if you're in the market for one.
You can get the Dyson fan for $949 from the Good Guys.
Essentially, the YOPOWER bladeless tower fan is a cheaper option that resembles the appearance of a more expensive Dyson model. But its similarities with Dyson stop there.
It has a sleek appearance that adds a contemporary touch to a room. The integrated air filtration feature was my favourite because it significantly decreased the amount of dust in the air and made my space seem fresher.
Using the remote control, there are 24 settings available ranging from a mild draft to a stronger airflow. On warmer days, the oscillation feature of the fan ensures that air reaches more areas of the room. The airflow strength did, however, seem to decrease with distance. And since it's a floor unit connected to a power outlet, it lacked the portability of certain cordless options.
The fan wasn't as quiet as we hoped on its fastest settings. As a result, it might not be the best option for people who require a near-silent operation, such as light sleepers or people who prefer a quiet workspace. You can pick it up from Amazon for just $129.99.
Don't be confused with our next pick. De'Longhi don't just make good quality coffee machines, they have an excellent range of bladeless fans too. Although the De'Longhi Tower Fan doesn't look as sleek as the Dyson models, it has a robust construction and contemporary, streamlined design. It requires no assembly and will be ready to go as soon as you take it out of the box.
Switching between the three fan speeds and wind modes using the touch LED display is straightforward but you can also use the remote control that comes with it. Unlike the Dyson models, it doesn't have any smart capabilities but then again, you can expect those features for its price point either.
The sleep mode creates a soft and calming breeze that is barely audible. Rooms are kept cool by the 360-degree oscillation, but the real benefit is the dual oscillating function which makes the fan hit above its average.
You can find the De'Longhi Dual Oscillating Fan at The Good Guys for $209, or on Amazon for $229.
For a pedestal tower fan that only costs $79.99 on Amazon, we were impressed with how quietly it operates. It's hardly heard on the lowest level, which makes it a discreet addition to the home office.
One thing that makes me proud is the remote control, especially when you want to change the settings whilst in bed. The ease of use, which permits adjustments without requiring one to stand up, is noteworthy.
It is possible to customise the cooling experience with the three modes that are available. There's a preset for any occasion, be it the usual mode for everyday use, the sleep mode for a softer breeze, or the natural wind mode that simulates an outside atmosphere.
It is quite lightweight, which makes transporting it between rooms easy, however, some people might mistake weight for durability. Furthermore, larger spaces could require a fan with a wider reach, even though the 60-degree oscillation fits nicely across my smaller rooms.
Depending on one's tastes, the sleep mode, which alternates between airflow and pause times, might be a mixed bag. Although it can help with a decent night's sleep, some people might prefer a more steady flow of air.
If cost, simplicity, and silent operation are your top priorities then this will be an affordable option. It only costs $79.99 on Amazon.
Bladeless fans are usually more expensive because of their sophisticated design and cutting-edge technology. Depending on the brand, features, and size of the fan, prices can range from reasonably priced to costly. Think about the long-term benefits of purchasing a better bladeless fan as opposed to a less expensive model that might not have the same durability or performance.
The best places for bladeless fans to work are small to medium-sized spaces. To get the best airflow, larger spaces can need more than one fan or a mix of bladeless and conventional fans. To make sure there is enough circulation, measure the area in the room you intend to operate the fan in and compare the results to the fan's airflow capacity.
Typically, airflow power is expressed in litres per second (L/s) or cubic feet per minute (CFM). The fan can move more air if its CFM or L/s rating is higher. Seek out bladeless fans that have airflow settings that you may change to suit your preferences and the size of the room.
Even though bladeless fans are usually quieter than conventional fans, noise is nevertheless produced by them, especially when operating at higher fan speeds. Take into account the fan's noise level, particularly if you intend to use it in a quiet area like a bedroom where loud noises could be bothersome.
Because they are safer, bladeless fans are frequently preferred, particularly in homes with young children or animals. To reduce the chance of injury, look for features like automatic shut-off when turned over or a bladeless design. Additionally, certain versions might contain kid lock mechanisms to keep inquisitive hands from messing with the settings.
Because of their sleek, contemporary forms, bladeless fans are a stylish complement to any space.
Think about the fan's appearance and how well it will complement your current décor. To complement various interior design trends, several firms provide an assortment of colours and finishes.
Bladeless fans require less cleaning than typical fans with blades because they don't have any to gather dust on. To guarantee effective airflow over time and ease maintenance, look for models with washable and replaceable air filters or grilles.
Additional features are often included with bladeless fans to improve use and convenience. These could include timers for automated shut-off, remote controls, oscillation settings for broader air distribution and air purifying features to eliminate allergens and pollutants from the air.
Purchasing a bladeless fan combines simplicity, safety, and contemporary design. Bladeless fans offer a safer alternative for homes with kids or pets because of their unique design, which removes the possibility of unintentional damage.
Their sleek and contemporary design also improves the aesthetics of any space, acting as a chic piece of décor in addition to a useful appliance.
Additionally, bladeless fans tend to be quieter than conventional fans, which creates a calmer atmosphere-especially in bedrooms or other quiet areas. Because they don't have blades, they're easier to clean, which increases their convenience factor while also ensuring effective airflow over time and minimising maintenance.
Bladeless fans cost more, but for those looking for a cooling solution that combines convenience, safety, and style, they are worth it because of their low maintenance requirements, safety features, and attractive appearance.
Although Dyson is well-known for producing excellent bladeless tower fans, there are a number of other companies that provide similar products.
Several notable substitutes for fans of the Dyson bladeless tower are as follows:
The Dyson Cool Air Multiplier and the Xiaomi Mi Smart Tower Fan are two of the best bladeless fans available in Australia, in my opinion. Customers value their fashionable designs and effective ventilation.
With an integrated air purifier that efficiently removes allergens and pollutants from the air, the Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower stands out from the competition. The Samsung Air Purifier with Bladeless Fan, renowned for its air-purifying qualities, is an additional choice.
Bladeless fans are the better option for cooling rooms because they provide equal air dispersion and are frequently quieter than regular fans. However, other variables like room size and fan settings also affect how well a room cools.