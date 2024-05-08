6 best heaters in Australia to keep warm this winter

As winter sets in across Australia, the pursuit of the perfect heater becomes a priority for many households.



The market offers a wide array of heaters, each with its benefits, and suits different spaces and needs. In this article, we narrow down the options to keep you and your family warm this winter.

Here's our shortlist of the five best electric heaters in Australia to keep you warm:

Why we handpicked these heaters for Australians

Best convection heater at a great price

When it comes to heating small to medium rooms efficiently, the De'Longhi Portable Convection Heater proves to be a solid choice. Spot heating is the primary function of the De'Longhi Portable Convection Heater, which quickly provides warmth to the area you've chosen. Because of its high 2000W power output, it's ideal for needs requiring rapid heating.

Its usability is made more comfortable by the fact that you can adjust the thermostat to keep the perfect temperature. Features like an automatic tilt switch and an overheated safety cut-off function will provide you with some comfort but you should always keep an eye on any heater regardless.

It may also be mounted on the wall, which is a very useful feature for people who have a small floor area or who would want their heating solutions to be discreet. Because of its versatility, the heater may easily go from being a portable device to a more permanent feature in your house.

Conversely, the heater works best in smaller spaces because its efficacy decreases with increased area. Additionally, this model lacks contemporary features like remote control functionality and customisable timers, which some customers might be looking for.



Just note that heaters won't reduce the humidity in the air - in fact, it can make it worse by creating condensation and mould. You will need to invest in a household dehumidifier for 100 per cent control of the moisture in the air.

Pros

Heating quickly with a maximum output of 2000W.

A programmable thermostat for regulated heating performance.

Able to be wall-mounted to conserve room.

It's cheap.

Cons

Not appropriate for bigger areas

Lacks sophisticated features such as a remote control or timer.

Best oil column heater due to its features

With its compact form and special extra fan that distributes heat more evenly throughout your room, this De'Longhi model strives to reduce the chill. Its Snap Lock Castors, which allow you to roll it across rooms without lifting a finger, add to its simplicity of usage. There's nothing worse than a heater that's difficult to move from room to room.

This heater has multiple safety measures, including a thermal cut-off, a safety tilt switch, and a low surface temperature. These features will help people feel more at ease, particularly in homes with children or pets.

You can also programme the heater's operation to follow your daily schedule. Not only is this convenient, but it also helps to potentially save you money on your electricity bills.

But it's not all cosy and warm. Given that the heater takes some time to warm up, some customers find the timer to be a bit of a puzzle. But, a long warm-up time is quite typical for oil column heaters.

However, once it's operating, users have noted how well it heats sizable interior spaces, making it a commendable option for many. You can pick it up for $199 off Amazon or $219 from The Good Guys.

Pros

Incorporates an extra fan for improved heat distribution.

Has a heat cut-off and a safety tilt switch.

Has a 24-hour timer to save energy.

Cons

For some, using the timer can be challenging.

Start the heating process slowly at first.

Best oil column heater with digital controls

The De'Longhi Dragon 4 is designed to give you a quiet and comfortable atmosphere while employing its oil-filled construction to provide long-lasting warmth. With a bigger radiant surface area than many of its rivals, this heater seeks to heat your room more quickly and evenly.

The oil heater is notable for having an Eco Plus Function that helps to maintain the optimum temperature without wasting needless power. The heater's digital control panel is easy to operate and includes a 24-hour timer, making setting it up should be simple.

The De'Longhi Dragon 4 is designed to be as portable as possible; it has wheels to make moving around the house easier. Long warranties have the extra benefit of demonstrating a company's dedication to both customer pleasure and product lifespan.

The De'Longhi Dragon 4 is the cheapest on Amazon for $219, otherwise, you can also pick it up from The Good Guys for $319.

Pros

Warms areas up to 45 m effectively and silently.

Includes multiple settings and an adjustable timer for the best possible energy use.

Backed by a 7-year guarantee for comfort.

Cons

It's less effective than expected for the price.

It may take longer than other heater types to heat a room.

Cheap and efficient radiant heater

The two most important factors when choosing an interior heating solution are frequent comfort and performance. Devanti's radiant heater is exceptional since it mimics the sun's natural heat with near-instantaneous warming.



With the help of this technology, rooms are heated to a comfortable temperature quickly.

Cost-effectiveness is still another important factor to think about. The energy-efficient user will value the possible savings on electricity bills with an amazing 95 per cent conversion rate from energy to heat.



Furthermore, the straightforward construction - which excludes any moving parts - translates into noticeably less upkeep.

The mobility elements of the heater are well-designed, making it easy to manoeuvre around its location. The heater can be easily moved between rooms thanks to its integrated handles and wheel castors, ensuring that warmth is available wherever in the house you need it.

In conclusion, Australians looking for a dependable heat source for their interiors will find the Devanti radiant heater to be a solid option. It is a notable addition to any home this winter since it mixes the comforting warmth of the sun with contemporary functionality.

You can get this heater for $147.99 from Devanti directly, but it's cheaper on Amazon for $69.95.

Pros

Technology for quick and focused heating.

Low maintenance and energy efficiency.

With grips and wheel castors, it is simple to manoeuvre.

Cons

Reputable oil column heater with an eco-function

The De'Longhi Radia S Oil Column Heater has been thoroughly examined. Because of its oil-based operation, heat can be maintained and released gradually, keeping the room warm even after the unit has been turned off. In Australia, this is especially helpful in the colder months.

You can plan heating to coincide with your daily schedule by using the 24-hour programmable timer. Coming home to a warm environment without needing to run the heater all day could result in energy savings.

It comes with an adjustable thermostat that lets you set and remember the temperature you want. The digital control panel improves usability by simplifying temperature changes.

The drawback of oil column heaters, such as this De'Longhi model, is that they typically take longer to heat up than ceramic or fan heaters. They do a great job of holding heat after they reach the correct temperature, though.

If you have limited room, the unit's size may be a problem. Compared to tiny fan heaters, the heater's physical presence is still significant despite its slim form being intended to save space.

Finally, a few customers have complained about dented heaters that arrived due to shipping problems. Although this has no bearing on how the product works, it's something to think about if returns or exchanges could be necessary.

Pros

Uniform distribution of heat from an oil-based system.

A digital timer for prearranged heating.

For individual preference, there are three heat settings.

Cons

Slower start-up heating time.

Larger designs might not work well in tiny areas.

Possibility of damage from insufficient packing during shipment.

Best portable heater

This little De'Longhi Capsule Heater is the result of our search for an effective but portable room heating solution. In addition to ensuring rapid heat-up times, its ceramic technology helps to distribute heat evenly throughout the space, as long as the room is around 20 m.

Despite being small, the heater uses less energy and keeps you comfortable thanks to its self-regulating feature.

Its well-thought-out handle makes moving it a breeze. The lightweight design makes moving around the room easier and provides warmth where it's needed.

This heater has an automatic shut-off feature in case it tips over, addressing the important issue of safety which should never be disregarded. This feature, which offers warmth and comfort coupled with the possibility of it being knocked down, is crucial, particularly in busy houses.

But be aware of the operating noise. It can be annoying, especially in quieter settings.

The heater has two power settings, which may not be as precise in controlling the temperature as models with additional settings.

Lastly, think about where to put the heater. Because of the shorter power line, it might not be able to be placed as freely as one would like.

Pros

Ceramic technology with self-regulation for effective heat distribution.

It is extremely portable because of its handy handle.

Has an auto-off safety feature in case it tips over.

Cons

May create noise when operating.

The temperature adjustment is limited to only two heat settings.

The short power cord can limit where it might be placed.

Need a new heater for your home? Look for these features

Heating capacity - Make sure the heater you select has enough heat output to warm the target area efficiently. For instance, you might choose a small ceramic heater with about 1500 watts of power for personal usage or smaller spaces. For larger spaces, go with a more durable choice like a greater-wattage convection heater or an oil-filled radiator.

Safety features - Seek for heaters with features that immediately turn off the electric heater in the event that it is unintentionally pushed over, such as tip-over protection. Additionally crucial is overheating protection, which lowers the risk of fires by keeping the heater from becoming overheated. Such safety features are available in models such as the Lasko Ceramic Tower Heater and the Honeywell HeatGenius Ceramic Heater.

Energy efficiency - Select electric heaters with features that help you save energy, such as programmable thermostats that let you regulate heating cycles and set desired temperatures. Seek for heaters that have energy-saving options or eco modes that modify heat output. The Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus AM09 Fan Heater and the De'Longhi Mica Panel Heater are two examples.

Portability - If you require an electric heater that you can easily move around the house, take into account models that include caster wheels or integrated carrying handles. For example, the Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater has caster wheels for easy mobility, while the Vornado MVH Vortex Heater is tiny and has a handy carry handle for portability.

Noise level - If you intend to use heaters in bedrooms or other peaceful areas, look for models with quiet operation. Because oil-filled radiators typically run quietly, they are a good choice for rooms with low noise levels. Due to its whisper-quiet operation, the De'Longhi Oil-Filled Radiator Heater is a well-liked option.

Modifiable configurations - Select heaters that offer customisable fan and heat speeds to enhance user comfort. For instance, you can customise your comfort level with the Lasko Digital Ceramic Tower Heater's several heat settings and oscillation to distribute warmth evenly throughout your space, or the Vornado Whole Room Vortex Heater's thermostat and fan speed adjustments.

Remote controls - For easy operation from a distance, take into consideration heaters that include remote controls. Remote controls are included with some models, such as the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier Heater and the De'Longhi Ceramic Tower Heater, so you can change the settings without getting out of your chair.

Digital displays - Temperature settings, timer features, and other pertinent data are easily visible on heaters with digital displays. The De'Longhi Digital Ceramic Tower Heater has a countdown timer for increased convenience and an easy-to-read digital display with temperature adjustments.

Air purification - To enhance indoor air quality while heating the area, look for heaters with integrated air purification functions. An example of an electric heater with HEPA filtration and activated carbon filters that absorb odours and pollutants while heating the space is the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier Heater. For a list of the best air purifiers you can buy in Australia, read this article next with handpicked purifiers by our team.

Design and aesthetics - Take into account the heater's design and aesthetics to make sure it goes well with the décor in your house. Functionality and style can be combined with sleek, contemporary solutions like the Stadler Form Anna Ceramic Heater or the Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus AM09 Fan Heater.

You should also know about the different types of heaters

Convection heaters

Convection heaters heat the air in a room and then distribute it throughout it. They can be oil-filled radiators, baseboard panel heaters, or ceramic convection heaters, among other varieties.

Oil-filled radiators provide a consistent and effective source of heat by heating oil inside sealed columns using electricity. Convection currents are used by baseboard panel heaters, which are mounted along a room's baseboards to provide heat.

Ceramic convection heaters disperse heat into the surrounding area by heating ceramic plates using a heating element. Convection heaters are ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and other communal spaces because of their equal heat distribution and silent operation.

Radiant heaters

Rather than warming the air, radiant heaters generate infrared radiation that heats nearby objects and people directly. These heaters come in a variety of styles, including electric fireplace heaters, halogen heaters, and quartz heaters.

Electric fireplace heaters provide effective warmth while simulating the feel of a conventional fireplace. Quartz and halogen heaters produce infrared heat through heating elements.

Radiant heaters work well in draughty rooms or outdoors on patios and garages since they are great for spot heating and can quickly warm up specific regions.

Fan heaters

Also referred to as forced-air heaters, fan heaters use a fan to circulate warm air across a room by blowing air over a heating element. These heaters usually run at fast speeds to heat up quickly and come in wall-mounted and portable versions.

Because of their adaptability, fan heaters can be utilised in a variety of locations, such as basements, offices, workshops, and bedrooms. A thermostat with programmable settings and safety features like overheating and tip-over protection are frequently included.

Electric fireplace heaters

Without a chimney or venting, electric fireplace heaters replicate the look and feel of classic wood-burning fireplaces which are a danger to households. They may be enjoyed year-round with or without heat and offer realistic flame effects produced by LED lights.

There are several different types of electric fireplace oil heaters available, such as wall-mounted, freestanding, and inserts that fit into already-existing fireplaces. In addition to adding extra heat, they can be used as ornamental accent pieces in bedrooms, living rooms, and other areas.

Portable heaters

Heaters that are portable are made to be easily transported from one room to another as needed. There are several varieties of these heaters, such as oil-filled radiators, fan heaters, ceramic heaters, and radiant heaters.

In chilly environments, portable heaters can be used to augment central heating systems or provide focused heat in particular locations.



They are appropriate for usage in offices, residences, dorm rooms, and recreational vehicles (RVs) since they frequently have carry handles, compact designs, and safety features like tip-over protection.

How do you safely use a home heater?

First and foremost, make sure you read the manufacturer's instructions and safety precautions attentively and follow them. Place the heater on a level, stable area that is away from combustible objects and has enough ventilation to stop the buildup of harmful gases like carbon monoxide.

Before using the electric heater, make sure it is always plugged straight into a wall socket and that there is no visible damage. The heater should never be left running alone, and it should be kept away from any sources of water.



If it's a fuel-burning oil heater, make sure you use the right kind of fuel and keep kids and dogs well away to prevent mishaps.

It needs routine maintenance to operate an oil heater safely. As advised by the manufacturer, give the heater frequent cleanings and professional servicing.



You may take advantage of the warmth your home heater provides while lowering the possibility of burns, fires, or other dangers by adhering to these safety precautions.

Frequently asked questions

Which heaters are the top-rated based on Australian reviews?

According to our research, ceramic and oil-filled column heaters are well-regarded by Australian consumers for their dependability and efficiency. Brands that regularly top the rankings include Dyson and DeLonghi such as their 2000W Portable Convection Heater.

What are the leading electric heaters in Australia for energy efficiency?

In terms of energy efficiency, reverse cycle air conditioners and electric radiators with thermostats and timers on programmable bases top the market. Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic models are frequently suggested.

What are the best choices for electric heating in large indoor spaces?

Reverse cycle air conditioners and convection heaters with high kW ratings that provide both power and energy economy are the best options for heating large spaces. Seek solutions from Fujitsu and Rinnai.

