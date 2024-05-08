6 best heaters in Australia to keep warm this winter

These items are hand-picked to make your shopping experience easier. ENTR Media and ACM may be provided with compensation from affiliate partners if you click though.
As winter sets in across Australia, the pursuit of the perfect heater becomes a priority for many households.
The market offers a wide array of heaters, each with its benefits, and suits different spaces and needs. In this article, we narrow down the options to keep you and your family warm this winter.
Here's our shortlist of the five best electric heaters in Australia to keep you warm:
When it comes to heating small to medium rooms efficiently, the De'Longhi Portable Convection Heater proves to be a solid choice. Spot heating is the primary function of the De'Longhi Portable Convection Heater, which quickly provides warmth to the area you've chosen. Because of its high 2000W power output, it's ideal for needs requiring rapid heating.
Its usability is made more comfortable by the fact that you can adjust the thermostat to keep the perfect temperature. Features like an automatic tilt switch and an overheated safety cut-off function will provide you with some comfort but you should always keep an eye on any heater regardless.
It may also be mounted on the wall, which is a very useful feature for people who have a small floor area or who would want their heating solutions to be discreet. Because of its versatility, the heater may easily go from being a portable device to a more permanent feature in your house.
Conversely, the heater works best in smaller spaces because its efficacy decreases with increased area. Additionally, this model lacks contemporary features like remote control functionality and customisable timers, which some customers might be looking for.
Pros
Cons
With its compact form and special extra fan that distributes heat more evenly throughout your room, this De'Longhi model strives to reduce the chill. Its Snap Lock Castors, which allow you to roll it across rooms without lifting a finger, add to its simplicity of usage. There's nothing worse than a heater that's difficult to move from room to room.
This heater has multiple safety measures, including a thermal cut-off, a safety tilt switch, and a low surface temperature. These features will help people feel more at ease, particularly in homes with children or pets.
You can also programme the heater's operation to follow your daily schedule. Not only is this convenient, but it also helps to potentially save you money on your electricity bills.
But it's not all cosy and warm. Given that the heater takes some time to warm up, some customers find the timer to be a bit of a puzzle. But, a long warm-up time is quite typical for oil column heaters.
However, once it's operating, users have noted how well it heats sizable interior spaces, making it a commendable option for many. You can pick it up for $199 off Amazon or $219 from The Good Guys.
Pros
Cons
The De'Longhi Dragon 4 is designed to give you a quiet and comfortable atmosphere while employing its oil-filled construction to provide long-lasting warmth. With a bigger radiant surface area than many of its rivals, this heater seeks to heat your room more quickly and evenly.
The oil heater is notable for having an Eco Plus Function that helps to maintain the optimum temperature without wasting needless power. The heater's digital control panel is easy to operate and includes a 24-hour timer, making setting it up should be simple.
The De'Longhi Dragon 4 is designed to be as portable as possible; it has wheels to make moving around the house easier. Long warranties have the extra benefit of demonstrating a company's dedication to both customer pleasure and product lifespan.
The De'Longhi Dragon 4 is the cheapest on Amazon for $219, otherwise, you can also pick it up from The Good Guys for $319.
Pros
Cons
The two most important factors when choosing an interior heating solution are frequent comfort and performance. Devanti's radiant heater is exceptional since it mimics the sun's natural heat with near-instantaneous warming.
With the help of this technology, rooms are heated to a comfortable temperature quickly.
Cost-effectiveness is still another important factor to think about. The energy-efficient user will value the possible savings on electricity bills with an amazing 95 per cent conversion rate from energy to heat.
Furthermore, the straightforward construction - which excludes any moving parts - translates into noticeably less upkeep.
The mobility elements of the heater are well-designed, making it easy to manoeuvre around its location. The heater can be easily moved between rooms thanks to its integrated handles and wheel castors, ensuring that warmth is available wherever in the house you need it.
In conclusion, Australians looking for a dependable heat source for their interiors will find the Devanti radiant heater to be a solid option. It is a notable addition to any home this winter since it mixes the comforting warmth of the sun with contemporary functionality.
You can get this heater for $147.99 from Devanti directly, but it's cheaper on Amazon for $69.95.
Pros
Cons
The De'Longhi Radia S Oil Column Heater has been thoroughly examined. Because of its oil-based operation, heat can be maintained and released gradually, keeping the room warm even after the unit has been turned off. In Australia, this is especially helpful in the colder months.
You can plan heating to coincide with your daily schedule by using the 24-hour programmable timer. Coming home to a warm environment without needing to run the heater all day could result in energy savings.
It comes with an adjustable thermostat that lets you set and remember the temperature you want. The digital control panel improves usability by simplifying temperature changes.
The drawback of oil column heaters, such as this De'Longhi model, is that they typically take longer to heat up than ceramic or fan heaters. They do a great job of holding heat after they reach the correct temperature, though.
If you have limited room, the unit's size may be a problem. Compared to tiny fan heaters, the heater's physical presence is still significant despite its slim form being intended to save space.
Finally, a few customers have complained about dented heaters that arrived due to shipping problems. Although this has no bearing on how the product works, it's something to think about if returns or exchanges could be necessary.
Buy for $184 on Amazon, $199 on De'Longhi, or $199 on Bing Lee.
Pros
Cons
This little De'Longhi Capsule Heater is the result of our search for an effective but portable room heating solution. In addition to ensuring rapid heat-up times, its ceramic technology helps to distribute heat evenly throughout the space, as long as the room is around 20 m.
Despite being small, the heater uses less energy and keeps you comfortable thanks to its self-regulating feature.
Its well-thought-out handle makes moving it a breeze. The lightweight design makes moving around the room easier and provides warmth where it's needed.
This heater has an automatic shut-off feature in case it tips over, addressing the important issue of safety which should never be disregarded. This feature, which offers warmth and comfort coupled with the possibility of it being knocked down, is crucial, particularly in busy houses.
But be aware of the operating noise. It can be annoying, especially in quieter settings.
The heater has two power settings, which may not be as precise in controlling the temperature as models with additional settings.
Lastly, think about where to put the heater. Because of the shorter power line, it might not be able to be placed as freely as one would like.
Buy now for $189 on Amazon or $199 on De'Longhi.
Pros
Cons
Convection heaters heat the air in a room and then distribute it throughout it. They can be oil-filled radiators, baseboard panel heaters, or ceramic convection heaters, among other varieties.
Oil-filled radiators provide a consistent and effective source of heat by heating oil inside sealed columns using electricity. Convection currents are used by baseboard panel heaters, which are mounted along a room's baseboards to provide heat.
Ceramic convection heaters disperse heat into the surrounding area by heating ceramic plates using a heating element. Convection heaters are ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and other communal spaces because of their equal heat distribution and silent operation.
Rather than warming the air, radiant heaters generate infrared radiation that heats nearby objects and people directly. These heaters come in a variety of styles, including electric fireplace heaters, halogen heaters, and quartz heaters.
Electric fireplace heaters provide effective warmth while simulating the feel of a conventional fireplace. Quartz and halogen heaters produce infrared heat through heating elements.
Radiant heaters work well in draughty rooms or outdoors on patios and garages since they are great for spot heating and can quickly warm up specific regions.
Also referred to as forced-air heaters, fan heaters use a fan to circulate warm air across a room by blowing air over a heating element. These heaters usually run at fast speeds to heat up quickly and come in wall-mounted and portable versions.
Because of their adaptability, fan heaters can be utilised in a variety of locations, such as basements, offices, workshops, and bedrooms. A thermostat with programmable settings and safety features like overheating and tip-over protection are frequently included.
Without a chimney or venting, electric fireplace heaters replicate the look and feel of classic wood-burning fireplaces which are a danger to households. They may be enjoyed year-round with or without heat and offer realistic flame effects produced by LED lights.
There are several different types of electric fireplace oil heaters available, such as wall-mounted, freestanding, and inserts that fit into already-existing fireplaces. In addition to adding extra heat, they can be used as ornamental accent pieces in bedrooms, living rooms, and other areas.
Heaters that are portable are made to be easily transported from one room to another as needed. There are several varieties of these heaters, such as oil-filled radiators, fan heaters, ceramic heaters, and radiant heaters.
In chilly environments, portable heaters can be used to augment central heating systems or provide focused heat in particular locations.
They are appropriate for usage in offices, residences, dorm rooms, and recreational vehicles (RVs) since they frequently have carry handles, compact designs, and safety features like tip-over protection.
First and foremost, make sure you read the manufacturer's instructions and safety precautions attentively and follow them. Place the heater on a level, stable area that is away from combustible objects and has enough ventilation to stop the buildup of harmful gases like carbon monoxide.
Before using the electric heater, make sure it is always plugged straight into a wall socket and that there is no visible damage. The heater should never be left running alone, and it should be kept away from any sources of water.
If it's a fuel-burning oil heater, make sure you use the right kind of fuel and keep kids and dogs well away to prevent mishaps.
It needs routine maintenance to operate an oil heater safely. As advised by the manufacturer, give the heater frequent cleanings and professional servicing.
You may take advantage of the warmth your home heater provides while lowering the possibility of burns, fires, or other dangers by adhering to these safety precautions.
According to our research, ceramic and oil-filled column heaters are well-regarded by Australian consumers for their dependability and efficiency. Brands that regularly top the rankings include Dyson and DeLonghi such as their 2000W Portable Convection Heater.
In terms of energy efficiency, reverse cycle air conditioners and electric radiators with thermostats and timers on programmable bases top the market. Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic models are frequently suggested.
Reverse cycle air conditioners and convection heaters with high kW ratings that provide both power and energy economy are the best options for heating large spaces. Seek solutions from Fujitsu and Rinnai.
Oil-free radiators and ceramic fan heaters are two examples of portable heaters that combine efficiency and simplicity. Honeywell and Dyson are highly praised by users for their portable variants, which provide convenient mobility and efficient heating.